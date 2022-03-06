EAU CLAIRE — A petition from Eau Claire residents wants to see a change in how the city puts some of its big projects out to bid.
Jim Hoeppner collected signatures of 68 city residents who contend that the city’s use of construction managers to lead some public projects should end and instead hire general contractors for all its construction work worth over $5,000.
The petition contends that the construction manager process has little incentive to keep cost in check and has the opportunity for corruption.
During tonight’s(Monday) City Council meeting, city officials are scheduled to spend time responding to the petition by discussing why Eau Claire uses construction managers for some projects, but general contractors for others.
A memo prepared by the city’s Finance Department states that while using construction managers for public projects is fairly new in Wisconsin, it is a method supported by the federal government.
“Our objective is to describe this method of project delivery and compare the relative advantages and disadvantages of this method versus the more traditional general contractor,” the memo states about tonight’s discussion.
A construction manager is an individual or firm hired based on their qualifications to oversee a project. They are paid an agreed-upon fee and often are involved in the project’s design.
The more traditional route is to get a project designed, and then put it out to bids from general contractors. The contractors compete on price and the contract goes to the lowest bidder.
City manager contract
The contract for Eau Claire’s newly picked city manager is up for a vote at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting.
Last week the city announced that Stephanie Hirsch, who currently works as operations administrator at the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, was selected to become Eau Claire’s new city manager.
The proposed three-year contract has a start date of April 4 for Hirsch. It includes an annual base salary of $152,090 plus raises tied to across-the-board pay increases that other nonunion city workers receive.
Hirsch will also receive a $500 monthly vehicle allowance. The city will also contribute an amount equal to 3% of her base salary into a retirement account for her.
Hirsch, an Eau Claire native who has spent most of her professional career working with East Coast cities, was competing for the job with Interim City Manager David Solberg.
Solberg has led the city in an interim capacity since City Manager Dale Peters retired in October 2020.
When he retired, Peters was making a base salary of $160,771, according to the city Human Resources Department.
Other business
These items also appear on the agendas for this week’s meetings:
• Council President Terry Weld will deliver a State of the City address at the start of tonight’s meeting. Weld and Solberg delivered a similar presentation last month at a gathering of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
• In honor of the city’s 150th birthday, the council is scheduled to approve a proclamation on Tuesday that will declare March 19 as Eau Claire Day.