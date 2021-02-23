EAU CLAIRE — Using a new city fund to help rehabilitate buildings in disrepair to create safe, affordable housing in Eau Claire got a good reception from City Council members.
Eau Claire’s Housing Opportunities Commission presented policy ideas for a $500,000 affordable housing fund during a Tuesday night work session with the city’s elected officials.
“I do really like the rehabbing of existing housing,” Councilwoman Emily Berge said.
Taking care of existing housing stock as opposed to focusing on building “new and shiny” will be a good way to stretch money the city is allocating to deal with a shortage of affordable housing, she said.
Seeking to see if the council was in sync before formally proposing a resolution, the 11-member commission presented ideas it has been mulling since October on how the city should use the fund.
Among those principals is to not just use city funding to incentivize new buildings, but also encourage rehabilitation of older buildings.
“The capacity for rehab is a little better in terms of focusing on that kind of housing stock,” said Scott Allen, the city’s community development director, who has been assisting the commission.
He cited a Minneapolis developer’s transformation of a former city office building at 1300 First Ave. into the 22-apartment Biscuit Lofts that opened in fall 2015 as a prime example of a rehabilitation project.
The commission’s also wants project proposals to compete for city funds based on numerous measures of housing affordability. Those seeking the funds would need to specify how many housing units they would include with rents affordable to low-income households. Another consideration is how many years those developers guarantee rents will remain at those levels.
“That’s sometimes overlooked as a benchmark,” Allen said.
After hearing the commission’s general thoughts on drafting a city policy, Councilman Andrew Werthmann gave them “two thumbs up.”
“This is moving in the right direction,” he said.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert suggested the policy could also incentivize buildings that use net-zero energy methods to reduce how much residents would pay in utility bills.
“It might have some higher up-front costs, but we have this money to help out with that,” he said.
The city allocated $500,000 in its 2020 capital projects budget for affordable housing incentives and that money has so far been unspent.
Eau Claire’s current capital improvement plan shows the potential for the city to add more money to the fund in future years.
The commission also suggested that part of the fund be used for revolving loans, so it wouldn’t need to continually be replenished with new city money.
Following suggestions from the council on Tuesday, Allen said the Housing Opportunities Commission will continue drafting a policy at its March 10 meeting.
The commission is then expected to submit a resolution to the council, which will have the final say in setting the affordable housing fund policy.
Allen expects that the new program will be up and running sometime this summer to begin accepting proposals from developers looking to create affordable housing in Eau Claire.