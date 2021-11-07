EAU CLAIRE — Big box retailer Target filed a lawsuit against Eau Claire last week that seeks to cut the property tax bill for its 3649 S. Hastings Way store in half.
The Minneapolis-based company filed the lawsuit Monday, Nov. 1, in Eau Claire County Court, arguing that the Eau Claire assessor had set the value of the store on the city’s southeast side too high for tax purposes.
As part of a citywide revaluation this year, the assessor determined the store and land is currently worth $12.73 million, after being valued at $11.86 million last year.
Attorney Don Millis of Madison-based law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren wrote on behalf of the retailer in the civil complaint that the Eau Claire store’s fair market value is no more than $6.1 million and should be assessed no higher than $6.49 million.
Though the city hasn’t yet set rates for property tax bills going out next month, Millis estimates Target will be taxed about $255,000 for the Eau Claire store. Based on the lower value the lawsuit is seeking to set for the store, the tax bill would drop to about $130,000.
This is the second time Target has sued the city with claims of excessive taxation. The previous lawsuit filed in 2011 resulted in a settlement in May 2013.
In that case brought by the same legal firm, the city had valued the store at $11.7 million while the retailer contended it was worth $8.76 million. The two parties settled on $10.9 million, resulting in a $20,377 tax refund to Target.
The city has faced similar excessive taxation lawsuits in recent years from other retailers. This year alone, the city has settled suits over Eau Claire locations of Festival Foods and Sam’s Club, as well as two anchor stores at Oakwood Mall. The settlements were for significantly smaller tax cuts than what the retailers had initially sought in their lawsuits.