CHIPPEWA FALLS — The meth epidemic is growing in the Chippewa Valley, and it is affecting multiple aspects of the community, said Chippewa Falls school superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos.
“The problem is growing, and at this point, we’ve reached crisis level,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said Tuesday, as she was flanked by county and city officials, law enforcement, a pastor, a judge, and business leaders.
Taylor-Eliopoulos announced the group has formed the “Take A Stand Against Meth” task force. The organization plans to meet at least every other month on meth-related issues and concerns, and looking for ways to curb the use of the powerful drug.
“We’re going to have to take this on from every angle,” she said.
In Chippewa County, the number of meth-related felony cases jumped from 82 in 2014 to 255 in 2018. The number of cases of children being removed from a home because of meth use in the household jumped from 12 in 2014 to 198 in 2018, she said. Those adults have shown they are not mentally capable of taking care of their children, she said.
“Left unchecked, meth will reduce the quality of life for all of us in Chippewa Falls,” she said.
The task force will look for ways to make it more difficult for dealers to manufacture and distribute drugs in the community, she said.
“We must put our foot down and take a stand against meth,” she said. “Our future depends on it.”
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. executive director, said the meth problem is having a significant impact on businesses, between lost productivity among workers, an increase in workplace violence, costs of adding security, and an increase in worker comp cases.
“The business community is impacted by this crisis,” Walker said. “We all have to come together. All businesses are aware of it.”
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm is optimistic the group can get some positive results.
“There are a lot of people driving this hard,” Kelm said. “I think it will have an impact.”
Kelm said he liked that the task force is comprised of so many different entities.
“The big thing is involving the groups outside government, like faith and businesses, that we don’t always meet with,” Kelm said.
To learn more, visit takeastandagainstmeth.org