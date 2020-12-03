EAU CLAIRE — Scheduled to arrive in the mail next week at Eau Claire homes, property tax bills due in 2021 will be slightly larger than those paid by homeowners this year.
A smaller amount of taxes for Eau Claire public schools negated increases for local government and the area technical college. But the size of state tax credits to individual homeowners is shrinking.
All those factors combined result in a tax bill that is $18 larger for the average Eau Claire home valued at around $175,000, according to statistics from the City of Eau Claire.
If not for the Eau Claire school district getting an increase in state and federal aids, the overall property tax bill would’ve risen more.
State aids are rising by $2.6 million for Eau Claire schools and $1 million in federal CARES Act money is being incorporated in its 2020-2021 budget, which both help reduce local taxes needed for K-12 education.
“State aid goes up, your property taxes go down,” said Abby Johnson, the school district’s executive director of business services.
Also contributing to the tax decrease was the school district making its final payments on debt tied to some of the projects it had done in prior years.
School taxes decreased by $80 on the average Eau Claire home, which more than made up for higher taxes for Eau Claire city and county governments, and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
The technical college had the largest increase in its local tax rate due largely to new spending authorized by voters. A $48.8 million referendum approved by voters in April is part of the $24.50 in additional taxes the average Eau Claire home will pay to CVTC next year. That referendum will pay for a new Transportation Education Center being built at CVTC’s West Campus in Eau Claire as well as smaller projects at its campuses in Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and River Falls.
With local property tax rates lower than 2020’s, next year’s bill is going up because three tax credits granted by the state will be smaller for homeowners.
The lottery credit is shrinking based on projected ticket sales decreasing and an expected change in the popular Powerball drawing, according to an October memo by the state’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Coming off a banner year for the lottery where taxpayers got an all-time-high credit of $184 on their tax bills, sales of tickets were projected to cool off and reduce the credit by $24.
Also included in that is a temporary reduction in revenues from lottery games due to the expectation that Powerball will go through with plans to expand its sales to Australia. State law currently allows Wisconsin to only participate in lotteries inside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. While the law is expected to change to allow participation in lotteries that sell tickets overseas, the state will miss out on Powerball revenue until that happens, according to the memo.
Other state tax credits are declining because the money allocated for them is staying the same, but the way they are calculated for individual homeowners will reduce how much people in Eau Claire will get.
School tax credits, which the state Legislature has kept at $940 million since 2017, are influenced by how much each school district levies in property taxes. Statewide those taxes have increased, but they went down in Eau Claire, which means smaller credits for homeowners here.
The first-dollar credit, which applies to real estate with improvements on it but not vacant land, also is allocated by the state Legislature and funding for it has stayed level. Statewide there are $148 million first-dollar credits available, but the number of land parcels with buildings on them continues to rise. This results in a slight decline in the average first-dollar credit — going from $59 down to $53 for homes in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire County Treasurer Glenda Lyons said Thursday that Eau Claire residents should receive their tax bills in the mail next week.
Homeowners have until Jan. 31 to pay either half of their tax bill or the full amount. For those who do pay in installments, the entire bill is due by July 31.
The county has switched to a new system for paying tax bills online which is intended to be easier to use, especially with people who own multiple properties, Lyons said. Whereas the previous payment system required taxpayers to calculate their own payment using their tax bills, the new website is integrated with tax records so it can do those calculations for you.
Fees for paying tax bills with credit cards, debit cards and electronic checks are the same under the new online payment system, which is accessible through the county’s website.
Budget trimming in Lyons’ office means people who want a paper receipt mailed to them after paying their taxes must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their check. In previous years, people who did not include a return envelope were still mailed receipts, but Lyons said that can no longer happen due to reductions in spending on postage.