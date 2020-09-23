EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire tax preparer fraudulently created fictional businesses for two of her clients, authorities say, and opened unauthorized bank accounts for those businesses.
Nicolle M. Wilson, 48, 1542 Airport Road, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with 10 felonies: two counts of wire fraud against a financial institution, fraud against a financial institution, money laundering, two counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery and two counts of bail jumping.
A $1,500 cash bail was set Wednesday. Wilson's initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30.
According to the criminal complaints:
A town of Washington woman contacted the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office Aug. 17 because she believed someone had used her personal information to open financial accounts in her name.
A Madison financial institution had called the woman to update her contact information. The woman had never banked at the institution and should not have accounts there.
The address the financial institution had for the woman was the address for Wilson, the woman's accountant and tax preparer.
Wilson had helped the woman apply for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan through the Small Business Administration for the woman's business.
The woman then learned that a second PPP loan was made in her name for a fictional business. The loan request for the fictional business was for nearly $23,000, which was denied.
On Aug. 19, a second woman contacted Eau Claire police to report that Wilson had been opening bank accounts in her name without her knowledge or consent. The woman said Wilson had been her tax preparer for years.
The same Madison financial institution had called her to ask if she had opened several accounts there, which she didn't.
Wilson had contacted the financial institution to try to open the accounts on the woman's behalf. Wilson said she was opening the accounts for the woman's business, which did not exist.
Wilson tried to transfer $72,000 into the accounts. The woman said she was unaware of where this money might come from.
Authorities learned the $72,000 was transferred from a fraudulent account in the woman's name from a second bank. The money was a PPP loan made in the second woman's name.
Wilson forged the woman's signature and W-9 tax form to complete the money transfer.
If convicted of all 10 felonies, Wilson could be sentenced to up to 34 years in prison.