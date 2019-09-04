A substitute teacher accused of grabbing the buttocks of two male students at South Middle School has reached an agreement with prosecutors.
Charles A. Pollard, 66, 1710 Birch St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a noncriminal ordinance violation of disorderly conduct. He was fined $181.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss without prejudice two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, meaning the charges could be re-filed.
Pollard will meet with a psychologist to determine if he has any needs that should be met within the next year.
Prosecutors have agreed not to re-file the sexual assault charges if Pollard complies with any recommendations made by the psychologist.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were notified that two 12-year-old male students at South Middle School were touched inappropriately by a substitute teacher on Oct. 15.
Students said the substitute teacher — identified as Pollard — was “creepy” and asked them what time their after-school activities started and ended.
One boy told police he got up to get a pencil from the back of the room when Pollard put his hand on the boy’s back and told him he needed to get back to his seat.
The boy said Pollard then slid his hand down to the boy’s buttocks and squeezed.
The boy said Pollard asked him strange questions such as being able to do back flips and where he went to elementary school.
At the end of the school day, the boy told a classmate about what happened. The classmate said the same thing happened to him.
The two boys decided they needed to tell their parents when they got home.
The second boy told police Pollard first touched his back and then slid his hand down to squeeze his buttocks.
Pollard told police he touched one student on the back of the shoulder to encourage him to go back to his seat.
Pollard denied any further contact with that student. He said he did not touch the second student.