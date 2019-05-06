Before 9 a.m. Monday, volunteers began arriving at the Eau Claire County Courthouse with one goal in mind — to help find two missing males, Williamefipiano G. Hessel and James B. Liedtka.
About 30 in all, those gathering in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center were part of Rapid Search and Rescue, a nationally certified team of trained volunteers who assist law enforcement in locating lost and missing people.
“Typically, they get a request from the family (of a missing person) and then reach out to law enforcement,” said Bridget Coit, an Eau Claire Police Department public information officer.
When contacted by the Wisconsin Rapids-based Rapid Search and Rescue, the Eau Claire Police Department readily accepted the nonprofit’s offer to help, she said.
“Just having an additional 30 people out searching the river to try to bring these families’ loved ones home is amazing,” Coit said. “Their resources are invaluable and much appreciated.”
The group met with Eau Claire police Detective Ryan Lambeseder Monday before heading out to search the Chippewa River and its banks where possible.
Eight human remains-detecting dogs, several boats — including two from the Eau Claire Fire Department — and a drone aided in the search.
Hessel, a 17-year-old student at North High School, was last seen swimming in the Chippewa River near Domer Park with friends on April 23.
At 7:28 p.m. that night, the Eau Claire Police Department was notified of a person in the river struggling.
Officers learned Hessel and three acquaintances were jumping off the cliffs at Mount Simon Park into the river, according to information released by Coit. Hessel swam further into the river, became distressed and could be heard calling for help.
Rescue personnel were immediately called, and the river and surrounding area were immediately searched, but Hessel wasn’t found.
Since he went missing, the Eau Claire Fire Department has searched the Chippewa River above and below the dam multiple times when the weather has permitted, Battalion Chief Steve Vargo said. However, Hessel’s body has yet to be found.
Liedtka, a 28-year-old UW-Stout student, was last seen at 1:13 a.m. Nov. 4 walking east behind the Pickle Tavern on Water Street toward the bike trail.
Through Feb. 28, the Eau Claire Police Department had conducted four ground searches, according to Coit. In addition, three water searches with the assistance of the Eau Claire Fire Department and Bruce’s Legacy were carried out.
The search Monday continued throughout the day from below the Xcel Energy Dam to Caryville, Coit said.