EAU CLAIRE — Technology problems prevented the Eau Claire City Council from meeting on Tuesday and postponed action on its agenda for one week.
Problems logging into Webex, the online videoconferencing program the city has been using to conduct public meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic began, kept the 4 p.m. meeting from starting.
After attempts to remedy the issues Tuesday evening didn't work, the city decided at 5:15 p.m. to move the meeting back one week.
Though there have been delays caused by technical issues before in the pandemic, it was the first instance where a council meeting was outright canceled.
"We've had some late starts but never a cancellation," Interim City Manager David Solberg said.
While it is the first rescheduling of a council meeting due to technical problems, he noted that some of the city's boards and commission previously had to do the same on rare occasions.
The council's Tuesday agenda did not include any items urgent enough to call for an emergency meeting later this week, Solberg said. So the city sent out a notice stating the meeting will now take place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.
That rescheduled meeting will include votes on:
• An agreement allowing Madison-based TDS Telecom to build a fiber optic network in Eau Claire to offer high-speed internet, TV and telephone service to businesses and households.
• Changes to city ordinances on alcohol licenses, which will allow soon-to-open grocery store Hy-Vee to serve alcoholic beverages at in-store restaurants and have regular retail sales from its liquor department.
• Permitting Festival in the Pines to use Carson Park on Aug. 28 and 29.
Another item the council was to consider Tuesday would extend its ability to meet virtually for another three months. The resolution that allows city meetings to be held via Webex expired on Tuesday and was up for a vote to renew it.
Solberg said the council can still meet virtually next week under a provision that allows it for special emergency meetings.
"For a one-time meeting it would be permitted to do that," he said, noting that question was discussed with the city attorney on Tuesday evening.
Most council members have been attending meetings in person at City Hall in recent months, though a few have still used Webex to take part in them. For Monday's meeting, six members were at City Hall while the other five used computers or smartphones to join the meeting.
The general public and others involved in items on the council's agendas have only been allowed to attend city meetings via Webex during the COVID-19 pandemic.