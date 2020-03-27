Long a source of comfort, stuffed animals are helping to make life bearable for children in at least one Eau Claire neighborhood as families hunker down at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teddy bears in all sizes and shapes can be seen peeking out of windows throughout the Princeton Valley neighborhood on the city’s northeast side.
The hope is to provide some fun and entertainment to neighborhood children out of school because of the new coronavirus.
“It’s just something to give kids something to do while we’re all stuck at home,” said Jenni Wood, who is credited with bringing the worldwide trend to Princeton Valley by suggesting it on the neighborhood Facebook page. “The idea is to bring a little joy to the neighborhood.”
Children throughout Princeton Valley have been going on “bear hunts” to spot the furry friends, often tucked between windows and shades, while on walks with their families.
Walks, runs and bike rides are among the few out-of-home recreational activities permitted under the stay-at-home order issued this week by Gov. Tony Evers to slow the spread of COVID-19 and stop hospitals from becoming overrun with patients.
Wood said her daughters, Amelia, 6, and Nora, 3, love walking around now and counting bears.
“They get excited when they spot one, and we have to stop and mark it down on our chart that we started,” Wood said. “It’s a fun, safe thing to do.”
Tera Polzer and her daughter Addison, 9, and son George, 3, also have been enjoying the neighborhood bear hunts.
“It’s a neat concept — kind of like a treasure hunt — that you can do while still social distancing,” said Polzer, whose children were eager to put a bear in the family’s front window as soon as they got home after seeing all of the others on display.
Social media posts also have mentioned similar efforts, including drawing chalk art on sidewalks and displaying stuffed animals and rainbows in windows, that have popped up on the East Hill, in the Third Ward and in other Eau Claire neighborhoods during the COVID-19 crisis.
The teddy bear phenomenon has been a day-brightener for adults too in an otherwise dark time.
Princeton Valley resident Liz Poteete, whose youngest children are 18, called the trend “darling” and revealed that her 6-year-old niece plans to change the clothes daily of the bear hanging out of reach of the family’s dog in the front window. The dog, who also likes to look out the window, is named Bear, so some neighbors have confided that they count him too as they search for the stuffed variety.
One neighborhood grandma posted that she went for a walk recently with her grandson, who counted 41 bears.
Princeton Valley resident Janet Tolan, whose youngest child is 18, placed a stuffed bear in her window and has enjoyed waving at families as they walk by.
Tolan shared her joy in a Facebook post this week: “Got out for my walk before the rain on another gloomy morning......and Oh My there were bears, bears, bears EVERYWHERE!!!! Polar bears, big bears, Winnie the Pooh bears.....pretty sure I smiled the whole way around!!!!”
Diane Melnyk, an administrator of the Princeton Valley Facebook page, said she has been impressed to see the neighborhood rally around such an uplifting trend.
“This bear thing is cute for everybody,” Melnyk said. “It’s something we can do that brings a little joy in a hard time like this.”