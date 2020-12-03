EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for, as a passenger in a vehicle, pointing a shotgun at a nearby vehicle on U.S. 53 in Altoona.
Levi L. Johnson, 19, 7349 20th Ave., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person. A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon was dismissed but considered at sentencing.
As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the remaining misdemeanor count will be dismissed if Johnson pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 80 hours of community service and has no contact with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police received information July 3 that a passenger in a vehicle on U.S. 53 near Woodman’s Food Market in Altoona pointed a shotgun at two people traveling in another vehicle.
A man said he and his girlfriend were driving on U.S. 53 when they passed a red car. The female driver of the red car gestured at them with her middle finger. Neither the man nor his girlfriend knew the driver or the passenger in the red car.
The red car then began tailgating the man’s car after both vehicles passed a truck hauling jet skis. The red car sped up next to the man’s car, and the man and his girlfriend saw the red car’s passenger, later identified as Johnson, was pointing what appeared to be a rifle at them.
Later that day, Stanley police contacted Altoona police to indicate that they had detained two suspects.
An Altoona police officer made contact with the female driver of the suspect vehicle and Johnson.
Johnson admitted he purchased a shotgun a few days prior and pointed it at another vehicle. Johnson said he felt threatened and pointed the gun at the other vehicle because he wanted to be left alone and that the shotgun was not loaded.
The driver of the suspect vehicle confirmed that Johnson pointed a shotgun at another vehicle and that it was not loaded.