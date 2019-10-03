An Eau Claire teen has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for a tiff over perfume that led to a physical altercation.
A woman was hit with a broom and required stitches for her injuries, police said.
Justin M. Morzenti, 18, 805 Hobart St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.
As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be reduced to a non-criminal county ordinance violation of disorderly conduct if Morzenti pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 80 hours of community service and has no contact with one of his co-defendants.
Co-defendants Desaray Halbrucker, 17, and Krystyna N. Hawkins, 32, both of Eau Claire, were previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a report of a fight involving seven or eight people just before 1 p.m. June 9 at Halbrucker’s residence.
An officer arrived to find one female bleeding from the face and a second female sitting on a curb and holding a rag to her face.
The officer spoke to one of the females, Halbrucker, who was spitting a small amount of blood.
Halbrucker said three of her sister’s friends came over upset because they believed some perfume and hair gel were missing and were at her residence.
Halbrucker said she went inside to look for the missing items but could not find them. She went outside and told the girls, who were upset and threatened to call police and their mother.
The girls’ mother, later identified as Hawkins, then showed up during the continuing argument.
Hawkins spit on Morzenti, who was also at the residence.
This upset Halbrucker, who pushed Hawkins.
Hawkins then hit Halbrucker in the nose with her keys, which caused the nose to bleed.
Morzenti told an officer he picked up a broom and hit Hawkins to get the fight to stop between Hawkins and Halbrucker.
Morzenti claimed he only hit Hawkins because she was hitting Halbrucker.
Hawkins told police she yelled at her daughters to step away when she arrived. She bit her tongue in the process, causing it to bleed.
Because blood was pooling in her mouth, Hawkins said she turned her head to spit it out and accidentally spit on Morzenti’s leg.
Hawkins said that’s when Morzenti grabbed a broom and struck her on the forehead.
Hawkins said Halbrucker also bit her near the elbow of her left arm.
Hawkins’ three daughters told police the perfume in question was left at the residence following a sleepover.
Hawkins got stitches for her injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.