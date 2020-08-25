EAU CLAIRE —An Elm Grove teen will spend at least 15 days in jail for sexually assaulting two girls and seeking sexual favors or nude photos from other underage females.
Joseph Bailey, 18, formerly of Eau Claire, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement, two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
For the misdemeanor charges, Judge Sarah Harless placed Bailey on three years of probation and gave him the option of spending 30 days in jail or 15 days in jail and performing 120 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Bailey cannot have contact with the victims and no unsupervised contact with other girls other than his siblings.
Bailey must also undergo a sex offender evaluation and any programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
As part of a four-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Bailey pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes and successfully completes his probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 16-year-old girl told police she and Bailey were hanging out and driving around on country roads in July 2018 in the town of Washington.
After the vehicle was parked, Bailey climbed over to the passenger seat and tried to kiss the girl. Bailey then got on top of her, partially disrobed and tried to engage in sexual contact with the girl.
The girl said she got nervous after Bailey told her he wouldn’t take her home unless they engaged in sexual contact. Bailey yelled at the girl when the contact lasted just a few seconds.
Another 16-year-old girl told police she and Bailey had sexual intercourse without her consent in July 2018 at his Eau Claire residence. She told Bailey they shouldn’t be doing that and described the incident as traumatizing.
A third 16-year-old girl told police Bailey got very mad when she wouldn’t send him a partially nude photo of herself.
Other underage females also told police Bailey messaged them and asked them for sexual favors and inappropriate pictures.
Bailey denied sexually assaulting his girlfriend and former girlfriend. He claimed the sexual contacts were consensual.