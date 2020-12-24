EAU CLAIRE — One of two teens accused of taking $12,000 worth of hemp during a burglary at an Eau Claire business will spend one year in jail.
An accomplice told police the teens planned to sell the hemp to "stupid people" who would not know the difference between hemp and marijuana.
Damon W. Triebold, 19, of Amery, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary and an unrelated felony count of taking or driving a vehicle without consent.
Felony counts of theft and bail jumping were dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.
Long placed Triebold on five years of probation and fined him $1,631. He must also pay $12,592 in restitution. As conditions of probation, Triebold cannot have contact with his co-defendant or Evolutions Hemp.
Triebold must also undergo mental health and alcohol and drug assessments, and any recommended programming or treatment.
Triebold's co-defendant, Dillon A. Schaaf, 18, of Hayward, was previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a July 29, 2019, burglary at Evolutions Hemp, 2600 London Road, in the town of Washington.
Entrance was gained by breaking the glass in the front door with a rock. The store manager said nine containers with hemp valued at $12,000 were missing. Surveillance video showed two people entering the store.
Schaaf and Triebold were identified as suspects.
A third teen told deputies Aug. 7, 2019, that he was involved in the crime with Triebold and Schaaf. The third teen said he entered the store with Triebold after Triebold broke the window. Schaaf was outside the store and served as the lookout.
The third teen said he was high on cocaine at the time and not thinking straight.
A witness who learned of the burglary told deputies the suspects took the hemp and left when they heard police sirens, believing the business alarm had been activated.
The third teen said Triebold also grabbed glass pipes from the counter display before leaving.
Triebold was free on a cash bail for a pending felony case in Polk County. A condition of the bail was that he commit no new crimes.
Schaaf was arrested Oct. 7, 2019, and had a valid warrant for his arrest from Sawyer County.