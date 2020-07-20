Two Eau Claire teens are accused of beating and robbing a man at an Altoona residence.
Chase M. Passon, 18, 4400 S. Parkway Drive, and Izaya C. Sopiarz, 17, 2036 Crescent Ave., were each charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of robbery with use of force, substantial battery, and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $15,000 cash bail was set for Passon while Sopiarz received a $15,000 signature bond.
As conditions of bond, Passon and Sopiarz must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with the man.
Passon and Sopiarz return to court Aug. 3 and Sept. 14, respectively.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent to the 1600 block of Lynn Avenue in Altoona at 7:15 p.m. Friday for a possible assault.
A 50-year-old man had serious bleeding from a head injury as a result of the assault.
The suspects had reportedly fled to a nearby residence.
An officer arrived to find the man sitting outside on the curb. He was bleeding from the right side of his head.
The man said two teens assaulted him and held a knife to his back.
The man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital, where he received stitches for two cuts near his right eye.
The suspects, Passon and Sopiarz, were found at a nearby residence.
Passon was in possession of a bank card that belonged to the man.
Passon said he, Sopiarz, the man and a fourth person were in an apartment together when the man used racial slurs against him and Sopiarz.
The man then took Sopiarz's beer and started to leave.
Passon said he and Sopiarz followed the man to get the beer back.
Passon said he punched the man twice in the face and the man retaliated.
The officer found a small steak knife on the floor near a chair in the living room.
The man told police Passon and Sopiarz both hit and kicked him while he was on the ground. The man said they took his wallet and watch.
A witness told police Passon and Sopiarz walked up to the man and started hitting, kicking and dragging him on the sidewalk of Second Street West.
The witness said he saw Passon and Sopiarz take something out of the man's pocket.
A second witness later found the man's keys, watch and wallet in or outside his apartment.
Passon and Sopiarz were both free on signature bonds for pending felony cases in Eau Claire County.
Sopiarz is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of misdemeanor counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and pointing a firearm at another person in May in Eau Claire County.