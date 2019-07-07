CHIPPEWA FALLS — Although the century-old red coliseum barn came down in April, the animal displays and auctions at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, which starts Wednesday, will continue as in any other year.
Fair director Rusty Volk said large tents will be erected on the grounds of the coliseum, which was torn down in April after the roof shifted and the structure was no longer safe.
“On Thursday night, it will be very packed for the (animal) auction,” Volk said. “We’re dedicated to replacing the coliseum, and we’re doing a feasibility study to look at our needs.”
The number of animals that will be shown at the fair this year is up, with more goats, sheep and llamas, he added.
As always, the music acts are a top draw.
“We are about 20% ahead of last year in ticket sales,” Volk said. “Our VIP seating is sold out for all shows, except Hairball.”
Big & Rich, best known for their 2004 hit, “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” will headline the fair on Friday. Big & Rich was a headliner at Country Jam in the town of Union in 2008, and the duo played at Country Fest in rural Cadott in 2006, 2007, and 2012. This will be Big & Rich’s first time playing at the fair.
In 2016, the fairgrounds constructed a new, permanent stage costing $250,000, and added a larger, newer $100,000 grandstand that seats about 3,000 patrons. It is one of the main reasons Volk was able to land acts such as the Beach Boys in 2016 and country singer Martina McBride last year.
Big & Rich — Big Kenny and John Rich — won the 2004 Billboard Music Award for best new country duo or group. They were nominated for Grammy Awards for their hits “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “Comin’ To Your City” and “8th of November.”
When Joan Jett played at the fair in 2003, her show was one of the largest-drawing nights ever, Volk said. Jett is known for hits such as “I Love Rock n’ Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”
The fair kicks off Wednesday with a trio of well-known country singers. Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin are performing on the “Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown” tour. Volk said the trio will be on stage together throughout the show, singing together while also each performing their major solo hits. The trio played at last year’s Country Jam as well.
The headliner on Thursday will be Hairball, which is described as a “bombastic celebration of arena rock.” The nationally touring show features a band including instrumentalists and three vocalists performing famous arena rock hits, including those by Van Halen, KISS, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith, in a high-tech visual and sonic production.
Among other events this year is a Lego building competition.
“They’ve created buildings in Chippewa Falls, like Olson’s Ice Cream and Northwestern Bank,” Volk said. “It’s something neat and new.”
The carnival also is bringing two new rides that will debut at the fair, Volk said.
Perhaps the most popular display last year, Lambeau Field Live experience, is back this year. Volk said it is the same exhibit as last year, and he’s honored the Green Bay Packers are bringing the displays and alumni as part of the event.
“Make sure you’re here, because you won’t see it again,” Volk said.
Last year’s fair began with heavy rains, and the grounds stayed wet throughout the event, particularly the infield in front of the main stage. However, Volk is optimistic the grounds are in good shape and will be better able to handle rain this year.
“We’ve done some substantial improvements by putting in some additional storm water drainage,” Volk said. “The grounds are in wonderful shape, and our vendors are already coming in.”
Because attendance has swelled in recent years to an average of 95,000 for the five-day run, Volk reminded the public there will be a free park-and-ride shuttle from Mason and from the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. He added that there will be bike corrals at the main entrance, and he encouraged local residents to bike to the fair.
Volk said that the fair will donate $1 for each grandstand ticket sold for the shows Friday and Saturday to the Community Foundation of Chippewa County’s fund for Girl Scout Troop 3055. Also, Northwestern Bank will donate $5 for each grandstand ticket sold those two days, up to $25,000.
Tickets for the fair will be $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-11, with children 5 and younger are free. A fair armband, good for all five days, will be $20.