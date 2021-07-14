EAU CLAIRE — After taking a quarter of its municipal wells offline due to elevated levels of PFAS chemicals, a test of Eau Claire’s drinking water came back well within state standards.
“The results are well below health concern levels,” Interim City Manager Dave Solberg said.
Test results received Wednesday showed the city’s water measured a very low hazard index of 0.2. It takes a 1.0 or higher to raise concerns or order additional testing.
The latest test comes in the wake of the city shutting down four of its 16 wells last week due to levels of PFAS — a group of human-made chemicals believed to pose health risks — that rose above state standards.
The city had announced Monday that it had taken that action, which ensured the city’s water remains safe to drink.
To ensure additional wells are not subject to similar contamination, the city is increasing its testing.
On Wednesday, the city took new samples from individual wells still in operation that will be sent in for testing.
The city is evaluating its treatment options for the four wells with elevated PFAS levels to get their water back within state standards and return them to service.
Known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment, PFAS are a group of chemicals used in a variety of products since the 1950s. They are found in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and firefighting foam.
Scientists are still studying health effects of various PFAS on humans, the state Department of Health Services states on its website.
Not all PFAS have the same health effects, but research suggests that high levels of certain chemicals may raise cholesterol levels, decrease how well bodies respond to vaccines, increase risk of thyroid disease, lower fertility in women, increase risk of conditions including high blood pressure in pregnant women, and result in slightly lower infant birth weights.