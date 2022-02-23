A COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Jacob's Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, is closing after Saturday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said.
The site will still offer vaccinations and drive-thru testing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
People can get tested and vaccinated for COVID-19 through the Health Department, local pharmacies and health care providers, the department said.
Drive-thru testing began at the church on Sept. 25. Between then and Feb. 19, more than 3,500 COVID tests were collected there, the Health Department said.
The site began offering COVID-19 vaccines on Oct. 29. Between then and Feb. 19, it has given out 4,270 vaccines in partnership with the state Department of Health Services, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and the Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium.
Involved in operating the testing site were the Health Department, the Wisconsin National Guard, the Northwestern Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition and Eau Claire County Emergency Management.
“We are so grateful for these partnerships in our region that worked to provide testing and vaccination when they were needed most,” said health department director Lieske Giese. “Making use of this temporary location allowed us be more planful about local, sustainable options as we continue to experience COVID-19 in our communities.”
People can find a list of rapid and PCR test sites in Eau Claire County at bit.ly/SymptomsTesting. They can find a list of vaccination options at bit.ly/covidvaccine-ec. The Health Department can be reached at 715-839-4718.
