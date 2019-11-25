Some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday:
Weather forecast
The four-day Thanksgiving weekend will offer a mixed bag of conditions.
The only day to feature no precipitation will be Thanksgiving Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 34.
Snow is expected to fall on Friday with a high of 35. A mixture of rain and snow will fall on Saturday with a high of 37. Expect snow showers and a high of 31 on Sunday.
Holiday dinners
Some places are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner if you want some companionship Thursday:
• Hope Gospel Mission is holding its annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The dinner will be at Hope Gospel Mission’s Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive, which is across from Festival Foods on Eau Claire’s west side. No reservations are needed. A brief program begins at 11:30 a.m. The meal is open to everyone. Menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberries, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. A free shuttle service will be provided every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from the Sojourner House, 618 S. Farwell St. Look for the Hope Gospel van. For more information visit hopegospelmission.org or call 715-492-3867.
• A community Thanksgiving dinner will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd. Meal seating times are at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The meal is free, but donations are appreciated. Online reservations are appreciated at trinity-ec.org or by calling the church at 715-832-6601. Walk-ins are accepted. The event includes children’s activities. Volunteers and food donations are needed. Contact the church by phone or through its website for more information.
• The Community Table, 320 Putnam St., will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 715-835-4977.
Turkey talk
If you need some advice about cooking your turkey, call the toll-free U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854. The line is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Send email questions to mphotline.fsis@usda.gov.
Or you can call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 800-288-8372. Help can also be reached by text messages at 844-877-3456. For the 39th year, home economists and dietitians dish out turkey preparation tips to thousands of callers each holiday season every day through Dec. 24. Butterball also provides answers to the most-asked questions about cooking turkeys at butterball.com.
Travel
Thanksgiving travelers will spend a bit less for gasoline than they did last year.
The statewide average is $2.40 a gallon for regular unleaded, the American Automobile Association in Wisconsin said. That is 5 cents per gallon less than last month and 4 cents less per gallon than Thanksgiving 2018.
AAA estimates more than 55 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday, a 2.9 percent increase over the 2018 holiday. This will represent the second-highest Thanksgiving travel ever. The record was set in 2005. The increase in travel is spurred by higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth, AAA says.
The state Department of Transportation expects peak travel periods to be between noon and 8 p.m. both Wednesday and Sunday.
Call 511 to check road conditions in Wisconsin. You can access the report online at 511wi.gov.
Government
Government offices and public libraries in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Eau Claire City Hall and Eau Claire County Courthouse will also be closed on Friday.
Garbage pickup
No garbage will be picked up in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie on Thursday.
Financial institutions
Financial institutions with personal service will be closed Thanksgiving.
Movies, museum
Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, AMC Classic Oakwood 12 at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire, and the CEC-Menomonie 7 Theatre will be open Thursday.
Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will close Thursday. It will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Football
Three National Football League games will be played on Thanksgiving Day.
The Chicago Bears are at the Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m. on FOX, the Buffalo Bills are at the Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. on CBS and the New Orleans Saints are at the Atlanta Falcons at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.
One college football game will be played Thursday on national television. Mississippi is at Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Turkey Trot
The 12th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot will be Thursday at Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St. The event, which begins at 8 a.m., features a 5-mile run, 2-mile run/walk and a dog jog.
The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for children younger than 18. Registration is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and beginning at 6:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Proceeds benefit the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
For more information visit festivalfoodsturkeytrot.com.