It might be the last beautiful day of autumn and I’m walking through thigh-high fields of prairie grass and wilted wildflowers outside Chippewa Falls with my friend Jim Murray and his bird-dog, Sadie. A Wisconsin pheasant hunter could not possibly dream of better conditions. The sun is bright, the air so warm you might consider shedding a jacket, and the grasses are not even wet with dew or melted frost. The sort of day that has the quality of a photograph — you want to record the moment for times ahead when the weather will not be so mild, when you might be sick abed, or when the responsibilities of your life do not allow for such wonderful frivolity.
Not five minutes into our hunt, Sadie flushes a rooster 30 feet ahead of us, and both Jim and I fire nearly simultaneously. The bird falls out of the sky and Sadie retrieves it.
“Nice shot,” Jim says, though I can’t believe it wasn’t him who really dropped the bird. Jim is a retired CPA, a former partner at Baker Tilly, and one of the kindest, gentlest and most thoughtful men you’ll ever encounter. He has also served as the treasurer of the Chippewa Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever for so long he can only define his tenure by demurring “for over 15 years.” If he hadn’t been a CPA, it might be easy to imagine him as a diplomat or ambassador. His voice is cheerful and optimistic but leavened with a dry sense of humor. He coaxes the dead bird into the game bag at my back and we move on.
My friend Doug Duren, the great Wisconsin conservationist, calls folks like me “late onset hunters” and that feels right and true. For most of my life, hunting did not appeal to me. But recently, I’m trying to build time for mornings with friends like Jim, and yes, Sadie. The hunt has nothing to do with the act of killing an organism, but rather, time outdoors, exercise (Jim and I will walk over five miles and Sadie will log much more than that) and fellowship. That a hunter might totally downplay or disconnect killing and death from the hunt might seem antithetical or even oxymoronic, but I suppose there is the sense that the pheasant still warm at the small of my back in the game bag is as ephemeral as the day, or the clouds overhead. Jim, Sadie and I are not chasing blue whales or elephants. We are not hunting a charismatic creature that is endangered or many decades old. Pheasants are, after all, an exotic species. Look at one up-close, run your fingers through its feathers, and you might be reminded of a miniature peacock.
An hour or so later, Jim has the shot of the day. A bird flushes near me and I take a clumsy shot. The pheasant then flies away and uphill from us. By the time Jim fires his shotgun, the bird is a good 25 feet off the prairie and 30 or more yards away. The pheasant plummets to the earth. I congratulate Jim on his shooting, and he politely shrugs off the praise, simply citing years of practice. But it’s difficult not to connect his old vocation to that perfect shooting. As always, Jim is calm and patient. As exacting as an accountant.
Just before we part ways, I ask Jim if he has a preferred method for cooking pheasant. He can’t recall a particular recipe, but he does endorse a slow cooking time, six hours or more. We shake hands and I drive back Eau Claire and the obligations that await me.
Eventually, my wife seizes upon a recipe from Good Housekeeping. Nothing fancy. Dredge the pheasant in flour and sear in hot pan with bacon grease. Then into a crockpot filled with celery, onions, carrots, apple cider and bacon. Time does the work of gently cooking the bird, and building a nice gravy, too. In the final half hour of cooking, toss two or three sliced apples into the crockpot. That night, I ladle out a breast, a leg and a thick puddle of gravy. I eat the meal slowly, with slices of good bread and butter, so that I may wipe the dish clean.
There is an art to eating pheasant. One can not simply gorge on pheasant the way they might disappear a plate of fried chicken. The reason is that the pheasant likely carries in its flesh evidence of the hunt in the form of shot. Steel pellets. So, despite the firm, succulent meat, the rich gravy, and the well-cooked vegetables, one is tasked with chewing their meal deliberately, slowly, exploringly. Most bites do not contain any shot. And after a dozen or so forkfuls of shot-free pheasant, a diner may grow bold, eating faster, chewing less cautiously. This would be a mistake. Ultimately, there will be a sinking moment when a bite of pheasant near your molars suddenly produces a sickeningly loud crunch that is enamel on steel. Then there is the work of sifting through a mouthful of food to extract something the size of a small peppercorn. In the past, I’ve set a shot-glass on the table to display all the foreign metal in a meal of pheasant. I should add, a cold glass of French wine helps aid this meal for a multitude of reasons.
But, in this way, eating slowly, purposefully, I can relive my morning with Sadie and Jim, and those dry prairie grasses, and beautiful birds bursting into the early November sky. I am grateful for the friends in my life — almost without exception older men — who have invited me into the woods and prairies with them to learn more about hunting. Better late than never.