Had Jeff DeGrave simply seen a badger on Badger Avenue, it would’ve made a lot more sense. Yet what he saw on that November night was a creature that seemed far bigger and more dangerous than that. For the 10 seconds in which it loped past his headlights, Jeff observed an animal larger, and faster, and far more feline than any old badger.
That’s insane! Jeff thought as he peered out his car’s windshield. What kind of house cat’s as big as a Golden Retriever?
The answer is no house cat.
What Jeff had seen — or thought he had seen — was a new visitor to the East Hill.
Jeff contacted me a few days later (because, apparently, I am the one you contact under such circumstances) to recount the story in full.
He’d driven to Badger Avenue that night to offer a socially distant hello to a friend. Upon pulling to the side of the road, he spotted the creature, instead.
“It was about 7:30 at night, so it was dark,” Jeff recounted. “And this cat comes ... I wouldn't say racing ... but certainly at a pretty good pace.”
From left to right, the creature crossed Badger Avenue, never slowing to acknowledge Jeff or the car.
“It was basically a perfect profile,” Jeff said, “probably 15 feet from the headlights.” Plenty close, he said, to note the golden-brown coloring and dappled spots of a bobcat.
“And just how sure are you about what you saw?” I asked him.
“Well, I am 100% sure that it was not a house cat,” Jeff said, “and I'm also 100% sure it was a cat.”
Which significantly narrowed our options.
Fifteen minutes after receiving the tip, I reached out to a journalist friend who confirmed that he, too, had recently been contacted about a bobcat sighting near East Hill’s Boyd Park.
I’d heard enough. Wasting no time, I reached for my binoculars, preparing to strike out in search of the beast. But because it’s not every day one goes on a bobcat hunt, my family demanded to come along.
“But it might not be safe ...” I tried.
My wife, whose confidence in my bobcat tracking skills can best be described as “no confidence,” assured me they’d be fine.
And so, I loaded our brood into the minivan, then prepped the children on what we were in search of: a creature bigger than a house cat, and smaller than a cougar.
“What’s a house cat?” my daughter asked.
“What’s a cougar?” asked my son.
Sighing, I drove us all into the dark.
What began as a somewhat serious expedition to uncover the region’s rare fauna soon devolved into a nighttime playdate at Boyd Park. After half an hour of underdogs on the swings, the bobcat, unsurprisingly, remained undetected. As it did the next morning, too, when I picked up the search under slightly less chaotic conditions.
Though my half-baked bobcat hunts yielded little, that hardly means one isn’t around.
“I wouldn't be at all surprised by a bobcat sighting,” Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist Terry Shaurette told me in the days following my hunt. “As we encroach more and more on wildlife, they realize that we don’t pose much of a threat. And then they find that there are some advantages to being around us, too.”
Terry’s talking about food, mostly. How one person’s trash, as the saying goes, is a bobcat’s ready-made meal.
While it’s possible that a bobcat may be roaming the East Hill, Terry assured me that local residents needn’t be alarmed. While the prospect of a bobcat in one’s backyard may be unnerving, the generally reclusive animal poses virtually no threat to humans.
“Okay,” I said. “But if it’s not a bobcat, or an oversized house cat, is there anything else it might be?”
“I think those are your two best options,” Terry said, though, after a moment’s thought, added that there might also be a third option as well.
“What’s that?” I asked.
“The possibility for the human mind to play tricks.”
It happens all the time, Terry said. People will snap a picture of a domestic cat and claim it’s a cougar. It’s a claim that requires quite a suspension of disbelief. Confusing a house cat with a bobcat, however, is far more forgivable.
“A big, male bobcat is probably only 25 pounds,” Terry said. “Their distinguishing characteristic is their short, bobbed tail. If it's got a long tail, it's probably a domestic cat.”
Following my interview with Terry, I pressed Jeff for additional details on the creature’s tail.
“The tail,” Jeff confirmed, “had girth. It looked like a German summer sausage.”
It’s worth noting, too, that the Chippewa Valley is well within the bobcat’s native range, and, according to Terry, in recent years, has made a dramatic comeback.
A 2018 Leader-Telegram article confirms it, citing a report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources which estimated that northern Wisconsin’s bobcat population more than doubled from 1,600 to 3,500 between the mid-1980s and today. That one or two of those 3,500 may now call the East Hill home is hardly out of the question.
Bobcats, after all, know nothing of boundaries. They go where their stomachs lead them. As they encroach upon our terrain, we might remember that we encroached upon theirs first. That they return, on occasion, to offer us a glimpse of the unseen world is more than we deserve; a reminder that we are, as Wisconsin conservationist Aldo Leopold once wrote, “only a fellow-voyager with other creatures.”
If one day we are lucky enough to glimpse a bobbed tail in the headlights, let us respond not with horror, but humility. Not with a shout or a scream, but a gentle whisper:
“Hello, old friend. Welcome home.”