Every spring a mania overcomes me. I drive from greenhouse to greenhouse buying tomatoes, peppers, flowers, herbs, gourds, trees, seeds … From April until early June, if you listen closely, you can hear a great sucking sound that is money drained out of my wallet and into the cash registers of local greenhouses. I can’t help myself. This is something I simply must do, like a biological imperative, or an undiagnosed addiction.
Luckily, we’re past those three months of frenzied plant gathering and into the period of time in which I spend countless hours weeding, watering and composting. I’ve always thought of autumn as my favorite season, but in these long days of June and July, I do delight in the time I lose in my garden.
This year, I planted something like 30-odd tomato plants. Actually, it may be closer to 40 or 50. That was too much. Visitors to our garden see the dozens and dozens of tomato plants (now flourishing like a jungle) and they just laugh. What is unspoken is, What the hell are you going to do with all those tomatoes?!? The answer is, I really don’t know.
I’ve made mistakes gardening. For example, don’t plant goji berry bushes. Don’t tell me about how they’re rich in anti-oxidants. Don’t tell me they’re great (dried) in smoothies. What the greenhouses don’t tell you about the dread goji-berry is that they’re a pernicious, aggressive, dastardly plant that will maliciously attempt to take over your whole garden (your entire life) with their woody barbed stems. And the berries can only be eaten dried. When fresh they taste so sharply bitter no bird is her right mind would snipe one.
Another mistake: We recently took a 10-day vacation. Upon returning, our garden had doubled or tripled in height, which was heartwarming, yes, but after observing my tomato plants, I discovered that many of the most potentially prodigious plants had overcome their cages, cascading everywhere, yellow blossoms heavy on overburdened stems and branches.
I attempted to coral these tomatoes, but in a few places, broke the very branches I wanted to support. There is no disappointment like the moment in which you damage your tender tomato plant, a broken branch in your hand, as if you’d just vandalized Michelangelo’s David. Moral of the story: If you have a garden, don’t ever take a vacation.
My garden has changed over the years. When I first began as a fledgling backyard gardener in Madison, I presided over a little 8-by-3-foot patch of sunlight dominated by tomatoes. It was easy to tend to. Now, my garden is something like 48 by 30. All raised beds with a trio of apple trees marking the center. I’ve begun to make space for flowers and along the margins, herbs. I favor lavender above all.
Time moves differently in a garden. It stretches out, or better, becomes meaningless. With no watch on my wrist and no phone in my pocket, I’ve lost hours and hours hunched over, pinching out weeds or simply standing there, in the failing light, a water-hose in my hand. All those winter days that I spent gloomily staring out a frosted window, or huddled in a frozen car, are long gone now. It feels like my batteries are being recharged by the sun, like I’m wearing a solar panel on my back. It’s common knowledge that most people living in northern latitudes are Vitamin D deficient. But in summertime, I greedily accept all the Vitamin D the sun can rain down on me. My doctor might not approve, but I gauge my summers by the brownness of my flesh come September. A pale forearm means a very sad summer. But a forearm the color of mahogany! Perfect.
My garden was constructed with the help of my good friend, the poet and professor, Nick Gulig. For a summer, we did nothing but built an eight foot tall fence and the myriad raised beds. We made regular sorties to Menard’s for supplies or (the then) Nelson Cheese Factory for sandwiches. The fence that defines my garden is something we joked that Donald Trump would approve of. It is sturdy, clad in multiple gauges of wire, and tall. No deer (knock on wood) has ever leapt over or broken through. And I think of that summer with Gulig with great fondness. Listening to Led Zeppelin on my truck’s speakers, drinking beer at just after noon (or just before,) talking about fiction and poetry, and what it means to be a good husband, father and friend.
We think of a garden as a place to grow plants, but for me, a garden is also a place to grow as a human being. A place to learn patience and tenderness, a place to be close to the earth and weather, and a place to take pride in the very food we sustain ourselves with.