Ed Valk is a constant in downtown Eau Claire.
In his two-chair barbershop on Grand Avenue, Valk, 83, has cut the hair of residents, city officials, community leaders and visitors Mondays through Thursdays for the last 57 years.
On Thursday, Valk will hang up his combs, trimmers and razors and retire.
But don’t expect the name “Ed’s” to disappear from the shop’s window on Grand Avenue: Valk’s grandson, Brett Watnemoe, who already cuts hair at the barbershop, is taking over the family business.
Ed’s Barbershop is known for its cheerful posse of regulars and Valk’s annual Christmas party as much as its haircuts and trims.
The Christmas celebration — which Valk himself calls “customer appreciation parties” — draws family, friends, customers and passersby in for a drink and a good meal
“There’s no big secret to it,” Valk said of his decades-long career. “People have been with me for so long, they just stay.”
The shop’s troop of regulars are a fixture too, teasing and wisecracking as Valk cuts hair. The group includes Jeff Ellenson of Eau Claire, who directed a steady stream of good-natured ribbing at Valk the afternoon of July 23.
“I’ve been a sucker for the last 30 years,” Ellenson said of the barbershop. “No other place I’d go.”
“Putting up with these guys is no fun,” Valk quipped. “I am going straight to heaven.”
Before setting up shop on Grand Avenue, where he’s been for nearly six decades, Valk spent four years learning the trade.
“I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid,” Valk said. “I wanted to be my own boss. It was the best move I ever made.”
Some of Valk’s customers who got their hair cut as kids keep coming back decades later.
“Many people have been with me for 62 years,” he said. “That’s why it’s kind of hard to walk away.”
Valk has always had ambitions of staying in the business long past age 65. He told the Leader-Telegram in 1994 he didn’t plan to retire for another 50 years.
This spring, joining other local businesses, Valk had to close up shop due to COVID-19 restrictions: “I feel kind of blessed, because sure, we had three months of a lot of bills, but so many people lost so much more,” he said.
Months later, Valk reopened; operations are almost back to normal, except he and Watnemoe wear masks and their customers must sit six feet apart.
For the first time in the shop’s history, Valk has required that customers make appointments, instead of just walking in the door.
Valk’s seen a post-quarantine flood of appointments — and plenty of homemade haircuts to fix.
“We had a couple people come in yesterday. I always ask them, ‘Does your conscience bother you at all?’” a grinning Valk said of his customers who’ve decided to try cutting their own hair during quarantine. “They said no.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Valk is untroubled by retirement plans. He and his wife Ione “are just going to wing it,” he said.
Watnemoe said he doesn’t plan to change the name of the shop in honor of Valk.
“Ed’s is the way I wanted to keep it. He deserves it,” Watnemoe said. “I just think it’s such a staple. He’s created a really favorable spot for a lot of people, and I want to keep it that favorable spot.”
As a kid, Watnemoe used to help Valk sweep the shop, he remembered, but didn’t become interested in cutting hair until after high school.
“Brett said, someday I might take over your shop,” Valk said. “I said, well, why not? I’ll be about 83 then.
“I’m glad to have him,” Valk said, snickering. “He’s the second best in here.”
“Here we go again,” Ellenson chimed in.