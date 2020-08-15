EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire had about a mile of paved recreational trails when Pat Ivory began working for the city in late 1984.
Today there are about 40 miles, many of them skirting the waterfront, and putting Eau Claire behind only Madison in terms of the size of its pedestrian trail network in the state.
Miles of pavement now used for walking, running and bicycling originally began on paper often bearing Ivory’s penmanship.
Retiring last week as Eau Claire’s senior planner after working 35½ years for the city, Ivory had written countless plans affecting neighborhoods, parks, waterfront land, local landmarks and the overall future of the community.
“He’s been involved in just about every plan that’s been put together in the past 36 years,” City Manager Dale Peters said of Ivory’s accomplishments.
Ivory began working in the Eau Claire city government in December 1984 as an associate planner, following a five-year job as city planner for Huron, S.D.
The job allowed him to get closer to extended family in the Twin Cities, as well as work in a community that he and his wife Kathy found a good fit for raising children.
“We just kind of fell in love with Eau Claire,” he said. “There wasn’t any reason to think about moving on.”
About the time Ivory arrived, the city of Eau Claire was giving its riverfront property a new look, responding to criticism that it had “turned its back on the rivers.” City residents and staff made recommendations to make better use of waterways, resulting in documents written by Ivory that made lasting changes to Eau Claire. Those reports made in the mid-‘80s led to the creation of Eau Claire’s network of paved recreational trails, establishment of the city’s Waterways & Parks Commission and a set of guidelines for building along the waterfront.
Ivory’s duties also included working with residents to create plans for their own neighborhoods. Businesses also worked with the city to create visions for commercial districts they were in.
“For a number of years, all the maps we made for neighborhood plans were hand-made,” Ivory said.
Paging through some of the first plans he wrote for Eau Claire, he pointed out how making a map then often included pieces of paper cut out using X-Acto knives and stickers of dotted lines.
Ivory adapted to the use of computers in his career and is often called upon by residents or fellow city staffers for making custom maps. Maps that took many hours of research and tedious crafting in the 1980s take minutes to produce now using the city’s GIS mapping software.
During a City Council meeting last week, Peters mentioned how Ivory has taken on a variety of responsibilities during his career.
“He is our key point-person on several items,” Peters said.
As each decennial census nears, including the current one, Ivory has led communication between the city and U.S. Census Bureau.
Ivory studied park planning and administration at the University of Minnesota, but he took on history as part of his job in 1987.
That year he was appointed staff liaison to the city’s Landmarks Commission, a group that highlights buildings for recognition for their place in Eau Claire history. Ivory’s role included doing extensive research on buildings, which would become part of records on the state and national registers of historic places if building owners sought wider recognition for their property.
Ivory also recalls being involved in a 1987 survey sent to a random sample of city residents, seeking their opinions on Eau Claire’s parks and recreational amenities. On the question of whether the city should build an outdoor public pool, the response was overwhelmingly in favor of it.
Where it should be located in Eau Claire became a contentious debate among residents. Ultimately the south side was chosen and the Fairfax Park Pool opened in June 1991.
The invitation to the pool’s grand opening was sandwiched in between numerous plans Ivory singled out as milestones in his career in Eau Claire. The manila folder curled around a bunch of documents he’d worked on, but they were just a sampling of countless reports and plans he’d authored.
Ivory views planning as identifying problems and issues, then coming up with recommendations for an organized approach to addressing them.
“Every day is different,” Ivory said.
While the plans are in his writing, he acknowledges the many people involved in contributing ideas and information that are crucial.
Planning parts of Eau Claire obviously involves working with engineers to design streets and utility lines, but forethought into an area’s future doesn’t end there. Ivory would speak with departments for police, fire and parks to incorporate their thoughts on how community growth would impact their operations.
Along with coworkers, Ivory credited many volunteers who served on committees, neighborhood associations and other groups that provided their recommendations to city planners.
Working with the people has been one of the joys that kept him interested in working for the city through the decades and something he’ll miss in retirement.
Ivory plans to spend his retirement traveling, spending more time with his children, volunteering and doing projects around the house.