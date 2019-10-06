Homecoming is this week at UW-Eau Claire, with a full calendar of events highlighted by Saturday’s parade and football game.
“We invite everyone back to campus, with so many activities, gatherings and celebrations throughout the week, there is camaraderie to enjoy for all things Blugold,” Jane Larson, alumni engagement coordinator, said. “From the 50-year reunion of our Golden Blugolds, to Varsity Night Live, the parade, the game and the Blugold Marching Band’s celebration of director Randy Dickerson’s 20th year — we have it all. Come and take part in any or all the events.”
The homecoming parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday on First Avenue and runs from Lake Street to Water Street. A tailgate party begins at 11 a.m. at Carson Park with the football game between the Blugolds and UW-River Falls kicking off at 1 p.m. Inductees into the Blugold Hall of Fame will be introduced at halftime, along with the homecoming royalty.
Other homecoming week activities include:
Today: Homecoming royalty campaigning begins, 11 a.m. Corn roast spirit kickoff, FreaQweek live music, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Campus Mall.
Wednesday: Games on the Campus Mall. Scooter races, water balloon toss, giant tic-tac-toe, tug-of-war, 4 p.m.
Thursday: Laser Tag on Towers field (rain site TBD), 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Friday: Garfield Avenue Mall dedications. 2-2:30 p.m.; Blugold Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction, 4:30 p.m.; Varsity Night Live Show, announcement of Homecoming royalty, 7 p.m., Zorn Arena.
Sunday: Adopt-A-Block city cleanup on Water Street, 1 p.m.