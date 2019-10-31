Meet Rookie.
Like the law enforcement officers he works alongside, the nine-week-old black goldendoodle puppy puts on his uniform every morning when he heads to work at the Dunn County courthouse.
But Rookie’s uniform is an orange vest that says, “Therapy dog in training.”
When his training is complete, after he turns 1 year old, Rookie will be a fully-fledged, certified therapy dog for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. He’ll comfort crime victims, law enforcement officers and jail inmates, as well as visit local classrooms during D.A.R.E. drug prevention classes.
But Rookie is starting his duties early, under the guidance of his Dunn County handler, Investigator Rebecca Merryfield — and he’s already made popular visits to classrooms and the jail, said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
“In hospitals and other places, therapy dogs are beneficial to people recouping from a high-stress situation,” Bygd said. “It’s just having a comforting animal around to be a non-judgmental companion.”
Rookie, who is a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle, will join a strong canine presence in the sheriff’s office. Dunn County has two K-9 officers, Jax and Rip — the latter a German shepherd who began as a law enforcement K-9 in April.
“The idea evolved from everybody around the office being animal lovers,” Bygd said. “I actually considered getting an office therapy dog, and a week (later) Deputy Merryfield came to me and posed the idea of getting a department therapy dog she’d be willing to raise and be the handler for.”
Therapy animals working with victims and witnesses of crimes is “a very good idea,” said BJ Lande, the county’s victim and witness coordinator.
The sheriff’s office plans to lend Rookie’s services to the county’s Victim/Witness Assistance Program, if needed.
Rookie could comfort people during initial interviews by law enforcement, as well as children who undergo forensic interviews about an event they may have witnessed, Lande said.
“I think once we start to explore this avenue, we’re going to find there are probably more opportunities than we thought of,” Lande said.
Local schools were also immediately receptive to the idea, Bygd said.
“He’s well-behaved in the classroom, the kids love him (and we’re) getting great feedback from the schools,” Bygd said.
Rookie will also comfort victims of crimes during forensic interviews and law enforcement officers after high-stress incidents. He’s already visited the Dunn County Jail to socialize with inmates.
It’s a “benefit to lessen any anxiety of being in jail,” Bygd said. “They loved him.”
Rookie has nearly a year before he’ll become a certified therapy dog, but has started Canine Good Citizen training with Merryfield.
Since the sheriff’s office doesn’t need special equipment or an outfitted vehicle for Rookie, unlike for a K-9 officer, Rookie will likely cost the department about $1,500 his first year. The funds to purchase Rookie were donated through the office’s K-9 program, Bygd said.
“We’re extremely lucky to end up with Rookie,” Bygd said. “He’s a very mellow, well-behaved puppy for his age, and he’s really fit in and become a member of the department already.”