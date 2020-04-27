The third suspect in the March 20 shooting homicide at a residence on Eau Claire's south side died this weekend at an Illinois hospital, Eau Claire police said Monday.
Eau Claire police spokesman Josh Miller said Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Eau Claire police were informed of Kearns' death by Sandwich police.
Miller said the investigation into Kearns' death is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff's Department in Illinois.
Two other suspects in the Eau Claire homicide, Joe A. Moya, 27, and Juan A. Olivarez, 23, both of Chicago, made their initial appearances Friday in Eau Claire County Court after waiving their extradition in Cook County, Ill.
The pair were being held in the Chicago jail since their arrests on April 15.
Moya and Olivarez are being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $1 million cash bail. They will return to court at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
Moya and Olivarez are charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
Kearns faced the same murder charge.
They are accused of killing Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire.
Police say Moya, Olivarez, Kearns and Garcia-Smith all were members of the same street gang.
University of Illinois police Lt. Joe McCullough told The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill., that Kearns died Saturday night at a DeKalb County hospital in Illinois.
McCullough said Kearns, who was believed to be hiding out on the University of Illinois campus earlier this month, was dropped off at the Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital with an unknown medical issue by someone police believe is related to him.
The DeKalb County coroner scheduled an autopsy for Kearns on Monday, McCullough said.
A week ago, University of Illinois police released information that they were looking for Kearns because authorities believed he was in Champaign and Urbana, Ill., visiting a girlfriend
Kearns had been spotted on video in a campus building and items linked to him were found in a motel on Bloomington Road in Champaign.
McCullough said it is unknown when Kearns may have left Champaign County.
According to the criminal complaint and Eau Claire police:
Police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. Friday, March 20, at a residence in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.
Garcia-Smith was lying nearby, face up.
Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation identified Moya, Olivarez and Kearns as the suspects in Garcia-Smith's death.