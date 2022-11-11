EAU CLAIRE — A third man has been charged in connection with the September shooting death of an Altoona man at Bergen and Bellevue avenues in Eau Claire.

Kemone T. Golden, 26, of Cadott, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com