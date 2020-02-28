THORP — On a frigid Wednesday in February at Thorp Elementary School, about 30 miles east of Chippewa Falls, Bridget Girard’s first-grade students are learning how to read.
The kids aren’t looking at books on their laps, or sounding out words to themselves.
Instead, they’re making hand signs as they sound out the word “pancakes,” splitting up the word into individual sounds.
Girard leads the kids through the word “September,” as the children chant out each sound in the word.
This is the bedrock of the Thorp school district’s new approach to teaching reading: It’s incorporating a deep dive into phonics, the connection between a letter and the sound it makes.
It’s likely different than the model that the majority of U.S. schools are using to teach kids to read, according to a 2019 survey from the EdWeek Research Center.
But several Thorp teachers and administrators told the Leader-Telegram the new approach has livened up their classrooms, galvanized teachers and is catching students who may have fallen through the cracks in reading ability.
Thorp is a relatively small district, with around 650 students. About 50% are low-income, and roughly 20% have special education needs, said Superintendent John Humphries.
Thorp dairy farmer Amy Penterman, who’s also a member of the school board, always “assumed and trusted” that Thorp schools were teaching her five kids using the most efficient method.
But Penterman was shocked when her youngest son, who attends Thorp’s four-year-old kindergarten program, started reading the names of his classmates while working on Valentine’s Day notes for them.
“He was identifying 80% of the names in the class, just by looking at the words and working on them,” Penterman said. “He was saying syllables, saying the alphabet, and doing things more advanced than what my other two boys had done at the same age. I was like, ‘Is it just me? Am I crazy?’”
Penterman believes the more explicit phonics training is helping her second-grade and fourth-grade kids too.
“I was really worried about my fourth-grader last year. He was struggling with bigger words. Spelling tests we’d always have to practice three, four times a week,” she said. “Now we practice once a week, and he’s usually only got one or two wrong each week. The way they’re practicing at school — he’s got it figured out.”
Turning from convention
The best way to teach kids to read is a controversial question in education circles.
The so-called “reading wars” of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s pitted phonics champions against supporters of the “whole language” approach.
In simplified terms, whole language advocates argue that kids learn reading more efficiently through context, and they’ll pick up reading skills, to some degree, if surrounded by quality literature. Phonics-based supporters believed kids needed to be explicitly taught the mechanics of words first — how to “sound them out” in detail.
Before the 2018-19 school year, Thorp teachers taught their students to read using a model that incorporated parts of both approaches, called “balanced literacy,” said Amy Brunsvold, Thorp reading specialist.
At Thorp, teachers would use a system often called “three-cueing.”
If kids stumbled over a word, teachers encouraged them to use context or a photo to figure out what the word meant, read the first part of the word and guess what it was — or come back to the word later.
But teachers were confused about how much time they should spend on the different elements of reading instruction, Humphries said.
Those elements, the five essential pillars of reading, are phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension, according to a 2000 National Reading Panel Report commissioned by the federal government.
“We’re not suggesting all students stick with phonics … (reading) instruction should include all five of those areas,” Humphries said. “The balanced literacy approach is suggesting kids will pick up phonics on their own if they’re provided a rich base of literacy. That phonics are boring to teach and kids don’t really enjoy it.”
“Does it look right? Does it sound right? Does it make sense?” Brunsvold said. “I used to have posters with those mottos up all around my room. Then we moved into doing some research on the science of reading … and that just blew our minds.”
In 2018, the Thorp district started pursuing a new route: a focused, phonics-based approach.
Students now spend significant time in early grades learning what sounds correspond to individual letters (for example, the hard /p/ sound being represented by the letter “p”), and practicing decoding words in depth.
Champions of a phonics-based approach say when students can “sound out” or decode words, they’ll have a solid foundation and can start reading more independently.
“Attaching symbols to those sounds we speak, then combining those symbols to make words … therein lies the difficulty in learning to read,” Brunsvold said. “There are 26 letters, 44 sounds and 150 different spellings of those sounds. No wonder learning to read the print on the page is so hard for some students.”
While it’s only the second school year for the new program, data provided to the Leader-Telegram by the district suggests fewer Thorp students are at risk of lagging in reading skills.
In fall 2018, of about 40 second-grade students, 17 were at moderate or high risk in the area of word segmenting. Twenty-four were at moderate or high risk in recognizing sight words, according to district data.
In fall 2019, in the second grade, two students were at risk in word segmenting, and 19 were at risk in the sight words category.
The district spent between $40,000 and $50,000 in total over the last three years to implement the new model, Humphries estimated. (Some of the money was re-focused from existing reading spending, he noted.) That included bringing in reading coaches and trainers for teachers and buying curriculum supplements.
‘Not an excuse’
Before the switch, Thorp teacher Lisa Lisiecki would teach her second-grade students about phonics, and then move on.
Now she’s incorporating phonics into every part of the reading lesson.
“We used to teach our kids all these strategies for decoding a word,” she said. “Guess the word. Skip it and come back. Look at the picture clues.”
Now, if one of her students stumbles over a word, she encourages them to break it down and sound it out.
“And they do,” she said. “The phonics skill isn’t just in isolation anymore. I wish I’d kept a journal of all the ‘aha’ moments, because there’s been so many.”
For Lisiecki, the transition was mentally difficult, “overwhelming.”
She and Brunsvold had been co-chairs of a literacy task force. Both are passionate about teaching kids to read.
“It was hard to give up, a little bit,” Lisiecki said. “It’s hard to refute this, but it was hard to make that change.”
Every child can learn to read, and some will learn efficiently with a balanced literacy approach, but a phonics-based approach “is going to reach the most kids possible,” Brunsvold said.
“There was a lot of excuse-making,” Brunsvold added. “‘We’re in a poor district, they’re not coming to us ready to read.’ It doesn’t matter if they come to us ready to read or not … that’s not an excuse.”
State moves
State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor on Jan. 22 said the Wisconsin DPI would begin supporting school districts who are moving to include “explicit and systemic phonics” in their reading instruction.
Humphries believes it’s a step in the right direction, but said he’s worried that the endorsement wasn’t enough.
“We’re just worried that this is too important of an opportunity to miss,” he said.
Larger Chippewa Valley school districts are incorporating phonics more heavily into their reading instruction as well.
At the Eau Claire school district this school year, kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers started using a new curriculum with “explicit instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics and word study based on the science of reading,” said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The Eau Claire school board on Monday is slated to hear a report on the district’s phonics focus at the elementary level.
In 2018, the Menomonie school district started using a new phonics curriculum for kindergarten through first grade, said Brian Seguin, assistant superintendent of instruction. Students responded well, he said, and now it’s also used in second grade classrooms.
“We weren’t explicit teaching phonics before, and our staff found that to be a missing link,” Seguin said. “In kindergarten through fifth grade it is primarily a balanced literacy approach.”
Looking ahead
At the Thorp school district, the enthusiasm from employees is tangible.
“The change last year was hard. There were tears. There were conversations that were difficult, texts late at night,” Brunsvold said. “But now that we’re starting to see those results in our kids, the buy-in from teachers is so much higher. They’re clawing to get to the next level of what they can do differently.”
Teachers discuss phonics exercises with each other in the break room; staffers constantly circulate new podcasts and articles about phonics instruction, said Misti Trowbridge, director of student services.
“We truly eat, sleep and breathe this,” Trowbridge said. “It’s out of control.”
But the new approach’s long-term future isn’t perfectly clear.
Humphries, who’s led the district since 2017, plans to retire, and Trowbridge said teachers and staffers will be “very vocal” with the school board about new leadership.
“This has to continue,” Trowbridge said. “We can’t have a new superintendent come in and say, ‘We’re not doing it.’”
Penterman said she does plan to prioritize finding a new superintendent who will support the new reading approach.
“If it’s any other way, I will be throwing a fit,” Penterman joked. “It has to be the priority. At our last meeting we approved some training for the next two years … It’d be a shame for our kids if we turned it around at this time.”