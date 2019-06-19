CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Thorp man was sentenced Wednesday to serve a year in jail for his sixth drunken driving offense.
Timothy L. Stanek, 55, pleaded no contest to OWI-6th offense in Chippewa County Court in February, stemming from an arrest on April 22, 2018.
Chippewa County Judge Steve Cray was concerned that Stanek hadn't completed an alcohol and drug assessment course in the past four months.
"My major concern is you've had a significant relapse. I think both you and the community need you to be monitored," Cray said.
Cray ordered Stanek be taken into custody and begin serving his sentence immediately. Stanek will have work-release privileges while in jail. Cray also placed Stanek on probation for three years, and revoked Stanek's driver's license for three years. Cray also ordered Stanek to complete 300 hours of community service.
"You need to show this community you can turn the corner," Cray said.
Stanek cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns while on probation. He also must pay a $2,277 fine.
Defense attorney William Schembera told Cray that Stanek "is close" to completing the course. Schembera said he has seen his client working to get sober.
"Since I first met Mr. Stanek, his physical appearance has vastly improved, and you don't get that way unless you are involved in a program," Schembera told Cray.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman called the dispatch center at 2:55 p.m. April 22, 2018, to say that Stanek was driving while intoxicated; he had left a building in Cadott and was headed south. An officer located Stanek’s car as it headed south on Highway 27 and pulled it over.
Stanek had a .066 blood-alcohol level, which is below the legal limit, but Stanek is under a requirement to be below .02 because of his prior drunken driving convictions. Stanek had a nine-year-old child in the car with him.
Stanek was taken to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital for a blood draw, then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.