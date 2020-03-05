Kay Kennedy estimates she has attended the Empty Bowls fundraiser for Feed My People perhaps 15 times in its 20-year history.
“I love the soup, and I like the fact it raises money for someone who needs it,” Kennedy said while she was checking out items at a silent auction Thursday at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. “And I love the bowls. My daughters like hand-thrown pottery, and they want them.”
Kennedy, of Eau Claire, said her favorite dish this year was the chili, but the food was secondary.
“I like to have my money help others,” she said.
Kennedy brought her friend Janelle Sanders with her to the meal Thursday. It was Sanders' first time attending the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
“It’s a wonderful, local thing to do,” Sanders said. “There are people bringing families and friends from other cities. It’s a really nice activity, and it’s helping other people.”
Sanders added that the tomato basil and potato ham soups were her top recommendations.
The Empty Bowls event has now been held at the Florian Gardens for the past eight years, said Feed My People executive director Emily Moore. She praised the staff there for knowing how to handle the logistics of a large crowd, numbering 3,000 patrons and nearly 300 volunteers.
The event continues to grow, Moore added.
“Last year, we brought in $100,000,” she said. “We have 3,000 bowls — they come from everywhere. Schools make them. We have hobbyists who donated them. And there are painting parties.”
Moore said that some of the Feed My People board members saw this type of event in a different location, and they launched the local Empty Bowls event in 2001. In early years, they made the soup themselves, but now there are nine different soups donated that are made at 14 different area restaurants. Moore said she is stunned at the level of support from businesses and the community.
“It’s mind-boggling, in some ways,” Moore said. “The great thing is the leadership comes from the volunteers.”
Deb Hanson of Eau Claire said it was her second consecutive year of attending the meal.
“It’s a beautiful facility, and it’s a chance to try soups from a variety of restaurants,” Hanson said. “And it’s a wonderful cause and a great social gathering.”
Jean Allen of Eau Claire joined Hanson; this was her first time attending. She said she plans to make it back next year.
“I was overwhelmed with how many people are here,” Allen said. “Obviously, it’s a good thing, because people keep coming back.”
Sally Kaiser of Eau Claire volunteered for a three-hour shift, filling drinks. She said it was definitely a big turnout this year.
“This is my third year, and it’s fun, and I meet nice people,” Kaiser said. “(The fundraiser) is very important because it’s about the kids. I love that kids make all the bowls, and know what they are used for.”