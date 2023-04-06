EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire showcases hundreds of original research projects done by its students every spring, but next week the university will host thousands from across the U.S. and even some from overseas to share the work of undergrads.
From Thursday through Saturday, April 15, the Eau Claire campus will host the 2023 National Conference on Undergraduate Research.
“It’s a great way for us to showcase our excellence in undergraduate research,” said Mary Hoffman, UW-Eau Claire’s interim associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim dean of graduate studies.
She’s one of the co-chairpersons of this year’s conference, which she said will bring in about 3,500 student presenters and faculty. Wisconsin universities and colleges account for about 1,100 of those, but others are coming from 45 different states and six foreign countries, according to a UW-Eau Claire news release.
Wide variety
Being the host campus has allowed UW-Eau Claire to have much of its students’ research included in the conference.
“One of the advantages of course is we can have more of our own students present at this conference than if we traveled anywhere else,” Hoffman said.
Over 275 projects representing the work of 360 UW-Eau Claire students will be exhibited during the conference, said Erica Benson, interim executive director of the university’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs.
Most will be shown on a poster summarizing their findings or a speech in front of a PowerPoint slideshow. But some of the projects are artwork, literary readings or other forms of presentations.
“It is such a wide range,” Benson said. “We have just about every discipline on campus represented.”
That includes science projects such as applications of 3D printing to improve medical outcomes, categorizing genetic disorders via machine learning and measuring the stability of planets in a binary star system. Cultural studies of Afghanistan refugees in the U.S. and Hmong people living in France are both among the UW-Eau Claire projects. The human mind was the subject for groups studying how smartphones can affect attention, as well as another project that explored how college students seek help and practice self-compassion. And English students at the university studied contemporary coming-of-age films to learn what they say about identity exploration for young adults.
Some of the visiting researchers w0n’t be traveling very far to reach Eau Claire. Just 25 miles away in Menomonie, UW-Stout is sending 53 of its students to present their research at NCUR.
Dietetics student Emily Dzikowich will be among them, sharing results of a study she’s been working on since September on a soil microbe that uses a specific chemical compound as its carbon source.
“I think the big takeaway is the sheer amount of diversity in bacteria in the world we live in, that we don’t know much about,” she said in a news release from UW-Stout. “This is something of note as we discuss things like climate change, pathogenic bacteria and the diversity of environments we currently live in. Having just one bacteria strain that can do some pretty unique chemistry is just the beginning of the possibilities out there and is something worth investing time and interest in to understand. I hope to convey this at NCUR.”
Other UW-Stout student research projects to be presented cover topics such as voter attitudes, food insecurity, protein structures, conservation agriculture, genome sequencing, student mental health and sports-related concussions.
A bigger stage
This is UW-Eau Claire’s first time hosting the national conference, but the university does usually conduct its own research fair each April.
UW-Eau Claire’s student union, Davies Center, is enough to handle the university’s own Celebration of Excellence in Research + Creative Activity. That building’s ballrooms and meeting rooms accommodate the poster displays and oral presentations the university’s students make to show off their research projects.
But next week’s national conference will take up much more space on campus and extend to several spots in downtown Eau Claire.
“This is about ten times what we do for CERCA,” Benson said.
In addition to the Davies Center, the conference will use classrooms in four academic buildings, host plenary speeches in Zorn Arena and Schofield Hall’s auditorium, and utilize the Pablo Center at the Confluence for some events.
After Friday evening’s keynote speech on combatting the climate crisis, there will be festivities in downtown Eau Claire for both the conference attendees and the general public.
Billed as “Crossing the Bridge: The Music, Art and Culture of Eau Claire,” there will be live music and other performances at several downtown venues that night.
Hosting a grander event did not hamper the opportunity for UW-Eau Claire students to show off their research projects.
“We’re right on par with the student participation that we have during CERCA,” Benson said after comparing the numbers from prior years.
And another thing that isn’t changing is how local students are getting ready to tell an audience about what they’ve learned.
“When we prepare our students for the local audience, we expect them to really speak to experts and nonexperts alike about their research,” Benson said. “I think this is just that on a larger scale.”
Students involved in the annual research fairs are usually juniors or seniors, but organizers hope that the projects can also help younger ones see the potential for what they could go on to study.
“What we really hope is it inspires our first- and second-year students to see the amazing undergraduate research that can be accomplished,” Hoffman said.
Many students are volunteering to help out with the conference, which gives them access to check out the posters and presentations when they’re not busy helping out attendees.
Hotels booked up
In addition to benefitting campus, the conference is also providing an economic boost to the community in tourist spending.
Hotels in Eau Claire are booked up for those days between those attending NCUR, in addition to normal business and leisure travelers.
And for conference attendees who didn’t make their reservations early, Visit Eau Claire has been seeking out rooms in nearby communities to accommodate them.
“We literally had to rope in other cities’ hotels and filled them up,” said Benny Anderson, executive director of the convention and visitor’s bureau.
The last he checked, conference attendees were being placed as far away as Black River Falls to get a hotel room.
In addition to spending on lodging, the conference is also expected to be a boost to local music venues, restaurants, bars and shops.
“I think this will be a huge event,” Anderson said. “We will see it dramatically affect not only our room tax numbers, but our small businesses as well.”
He noted that this April is shaping up to be an especially good one for a month that is not always the best for tourism due to the unpredictable Wisconsin weather seen in early spring. Between the research conference, the upcoming Eau Claire Jazz Crawl and Eau Claire Marathon, Anderson said some local hotels are telling him it’s going to be their best April in a decade.
UW-Eau Claire landed the National Conference on Undergraduate Research through a competitive process as the event picks a different site each year.
The Council on Undergraduate Research announced in August that it had chosen California State University-Long Beach for its 2024 conference.
This year is the first time the conference has been held in-person since 2019 due to COVID-19 pandemic affecting it in the intervening years.