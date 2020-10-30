CHIPPEWA FALLS — Thousands of young trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes got bags full of candy Friday afternoon in Chippewa Falls — without having to walk one step or knock on a door.
Instead of its usual event where downtown businesses hand out treats to children, Chippewa Falls Main Street organized a drive-thru to hand out goodie bags at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
“It’s always important to keep the traditions going, especially this year,” said Teri Ouimette, executive director of the organization.
In a regular year, between 3,000 and 5,000 children visit shops on Bridge Street to pick up Halloween treats, but event organizers did not want to encourage large crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Changing the event to a drive-thru was seen as a way to cut down on the potential for spreading germs.
Well before the event’s 3 p.m. start on Friday, a line of vehicles had already formed outside the fairgrounds entrance.
“It was too much traffic,” Ouimette said.
Event organizers and traffic police agreed to start letting people in at 2:30 p.m. to prevent a backup on Jefferson Avenue and into downtown.
The continuous caravan of cars, SUVs, pickups and vans drove into the fairgrounds, received a purple plastic goodie bag for every child onboard and then proceeded to the exit.
Volunteers from the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Chippewa High School girls soccer team handed out the goodies and guided traffic.
With businesses and individuals throughout Chippewa Falls donating candy to the cause, Ouimette said the goodie bags handed out this time were similar to what kids would’ve received in a typical year.
Each bag contained an assortment of candy, several coupons, small toys, pencils, bookmarks and a certificate for a free bowling game at Falls Bowl.
The event is a way for businesses to thank customers for their patronage, Ouimette said, but also celebrate the joy and creativity of Halloween.
Though they stayed put in their parents’ cars, children did dress up for the occasion, donning a variety of costumes including dinosaurs, aliens, unicorns, skeletons, witches and video game characters.
“It’s fun for the kids and parents, too,” Ouimette said.
Kayla Weltzin of Stanley drove her children and one of their cousins out to the fairgrounds to pick up candy while they were in Chippewa Falls for an errand.
The mom was happy to get a night’s worth of trick-or-treating accomplished in a short time without having to get out of her SUV.
“All in one shot — it’s pretty nice,” she said.
Tyler, 7, and Abby Weltzin, 9, and their cousin Gannon LeTendre, 7, started picking through their goodie bags quickly after receiving them and sampled sugary snacks.
Carter Weltzin, 12, had to wait before biting into any candy because the next stop on the afternoon drive was his orthodontist appointment.