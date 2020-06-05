More than 1,000 people took part in a rally and march Friday evening in downtown Eau Claire to protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality.
The Black Lives Matter Protest for Peace/Pick Up the Earth hosted by local group United We Assemble began with a rally at Phoenix Park and included six speakers over the course of an hour. Attendees then marched from Phoenix Park down Barstow and Farwell streets, crossed Lake Street and ended by picking up trash in and near Owen Park.
Participants included local musicians, activists and organizers.
Jaylin Carlson, an Eau Claire native who recently graduated from UW-Madison, shared personal experiences with racism, beginning at age 4 when a neighbor called her the N-word.
Carlson said people are not born with racism and discrimination but instead are taught them. She encouraged people in attendance to judge less, listen more and show more compassion.
“Instead of running away from these burdens and traumas, run toward them full-speed,” Carlson said. “Pledge to get uncomfortable. Let us inquire, not only about our own pain, but the pain of others around us. Let us heal together, and let us tear down the walls that separate us and realize we are more alike than we are different.”
Brittany Tainter, an Native American woman who lives in Eau Claire, addressed the history of racism and how it persists in different forms today including police brutality, mass incarceration and class disparities.
“Make no mistake that these injustices have been happening all along,” Tainter said. “Black and brown people, especially those that are LGBTQ+, have been dying over this for generations. We are here today because racism in all its forms needs to be understood, addressed and wiped out.”
She encouraged attendees, particularly white people, to learn, process information, reflect and act to improve.
“There is no time to sit on the sideline regarding social justice and inequality,” Tainter said. “Everyone is needed in the fight … The fight may look different for every one of you, but the important thing is that you do the work.”
Eau Claire resident Justin Vernon, the frontman for Bon Iver, said he looks forward to learning more about social justice issues and urged everyone else to do the same.
Vernon said the country must put a stop to police brutality and said white people must have tough conversations that result in uncomfortable feelings.
“If you’re fighting with your friends and you disagree about something, first off, look at the color of your skin and remember one thing: this feeling you have, the shame, the embarrassment, not knowing everything — compare that feeling to having a knee on your neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds,” Vernon said.
George Floyd, 46, an African-American man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting in the killing. All have been fired from the police force.
Friday’s events came on the heels of several similar occurrences in the Chippewa Valley following the death of Floyd, including a peaceful protest and online vigil on Sunday, a vigil on Monday and rally on Thursday. As a precaution against coronavirus, the vast majority of attendees wore masks, which were available for free along with water and snacks.
After the first three speakers during Friday’s rally, musical artist Naalia performed two songs, including “Rise Up” by Andra Day. Throughout the song, everyone raised signs and fists in the air. Some signs read “All lives can’t matter until black ones do!” and “White Silence=Black Death.”
Fall Creek residents Brad Keith and Kat Keith did not want to sit on the sidelines and attended with their son Cam Keith. Holding hand-drawn signs of Floyd’s face, the names of many other people killed while in police custody and social justice causes, they wanted to help make a positive change after seeing Floyd’s death.
“We finally decided enough is enough,” Kat Keith said. “I think a lot of people are at that point.”
She felt hesitant to attend because of COVID-19 but decided that showing support outweighed those concerns.
“I felt like it was really important we get out of our white privilege world and try to show our respect,” Kat Keith said. “I would love to listen and learn and try to help be part of the solution.”
In the past week, the Keiths felt anger and sadness but wanted to turn those feelings into action.
“After a while you become numb, but I think that’s dangerous,” Brad Keith said. “You can’t become numb and tune it out.”
Eau Claire resident Daminiqus Ford said that as a black man, his first thought upon seeing Floyd’s death was that it could have been him. Ford spoke about having anxiety when driving and seeing a police vehicle.
“It’s like they’re supposed to protect me, but instead it feels like they’re going to kill me,” Ford said.
Ford gave personal examples of racist interactions growing up in the area, including in interaction with a friend‘s father and being accused of stealing a friend’s wallet. He said being from Eau Claire gave him tough skin.
“Being black in a white community, you never know what type of slander you might deal with when you go out,” Ford said.
Ford said he felt afraid to speak initially but no longer does.
“At the beginning of this, I had fear, because if you’re a black man and you speak up about issues in America, you end up dead,” Ford said. “I’m not scared anymore, because I stand for what I believe in … Black lives matter!”
Selika Ducksworth Lawton, president of Uniting Bridges and a UW-Eau Claire history professor, said the country is “at a turning point in history.”
She urged people to help make Eau Claire a state civil rights leader and show what equality, freedom, liberty and justice look like.
“Until black people are free, no one is free in the United States of America,” Ducksworth Lawton said.
Near the end of her speech, Ducksworth Lawton led chants of “We are Eau Claire!”