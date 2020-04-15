Nearly 18,000 voters in west-central Wisconsin requested absentee ballots but didn’t return them in Wisconsin’s chaotic election last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the absentee ballots that were returned in the Chippewa Valley by Monday’s deadline, municipal clerks said hundreds were rejected for a variety of reasons.
In the city of Eau Claire, the Board of Canvass rejected 216 absentee ballots, City Clerk Carrie Riepl said.
Seventy-nine of the ballots were rejected for having no postmark and being received after the April 7 election, 73 for being postmarked after April 7, 25 for failing to have a witness signature, 12 for no witness address, 11 for having an unreadable postmark and arriving after April 7, 10 for being placed in the city’s drop box after 8 p.m. April 7 and six for no voter signature.
The deadlines likely were confusing for some voters because of changes and lawsuits in the days leading up to the spring elections and presidential primary.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled April 6 that clerks could count only absentee ballots delivered to them by Election Day or postmarked by that day.
U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison originally ordered clerks to accept ballots through this Monday and not start counting them until that afternoon. The order was designed to extend absentee voting and help people avoid contracting the novel coronavirus at the polls. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the six-day extension the night before the election. The justices left the prohibition on starting counting in place.
The city of Menomonie rejected 176 absentee ballots and the city of Chippewa Falls another 25, mostly for postmarks after Election Day, missing signatures or missing or unreadable postmarks, clerks reported.
Such rejected ballots are uncommon in traditional elections, in part because elections workers reach out to voters when possible to correct errors, said Chippewa Falls City Clerk Bridget Givens.
The office included a brightly colored instruction sheet with all mailed absentee ballots to highlight the requirements, but follow-up was more difficult than usual this past election because of the volume of absentee ballots right before the deadline.
“We want these votes to count for people too. We went to a lot of time and trouble to get these ballots out to people,” Givens said, noting that elections employees worked long hours and weekends responding to a record number of requests for absentee ballots.
Missing ballots
Adding to the frustration many voters felt about the election were multiple reports from across the state, including the Chippewa Valley, of voters not receiving absentee ballots by Tuesday’s deadline. Many of those voters said they requested the ballots weeks before Election Day.
While some of those voters chose to risk coronavirus exposure by voting in person at the polls — exactly what they hoped to avoid by requesting an absentee ballot — others opted to play it safe and reluctantly sat out the election. Mark and Marlene Haugsby of Eau Claire fell into the latter category even though they requested their ballots on March 16 and online Wisconsin Elections Commission tracking indicated they were mailed on March 25, or 13 days before the election.
The couple are in their 80s and planned to vote absentee because they fall into a high-risk group for complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“We have always felt a duty to vote and practiced that right consistently,” Mark Haugsby said. “But following protocol for the elderly and to protect our health, we did not go to the polls on April 7. This leaves us very frustrated with the system and hope it is remedied before the November election.”
The total number of absentee ballots not returned statewide was 197,582, based on statistics released Monday morning by the elections commission. That represents 15% of the nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots requested.
The total in 12 west-central Wisconsin counties was 17,667, topped by 3,928 of the 22,859 absentee ballots applied for in Eau Claire County.
Following are the unreturned ballot totals for other regional counties: Barron 1,049, Buffalo 514, Chippewa 1,844, Clark 1,321, Dunn 1,674, Jackson 809, Pepin 607, Pierce 1,238, Rusk 760, St. Croix 3,147 and Trempealeau 776.
Ballots not returned in Pepin County represented 65% of the total requested.
‘Pick a door’
To avoid a potential repeat of voters forced to decide between voting and their health, some Democrats have called for mail-in voting for other Wisconsin elections this year, but Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have weighed in against that proposal, arguing it is vulnerable to fraud.
Menomonie City Clerk Cally Lauersdorf said mail-in voting could work if clerks had enough lead time.
Givens agreed but said it would be a lot of work.
“We’ll do whatever needs to be done to get people their right to vote,” Givens said.
Her top suggestion to make any future elections run more smoothly if the coronavirus threat continues is to avoid the late changes that affected last week’s voting.
“The main thing, in my personal opinion, is you have to pick a door and stay with it,” Givens said. “When things are constantly changing or changing at the 11th hour, it gets confusing for clerks, for voters, for poll workers and for everybody.”
Close quarters
Voters weren’t the only ones faced with personal health decisions as a result of the election.
As they counted absentee ballots on Monday, local elections workers said it was difficult to follow social distancing guidelines, especially with requirements for representatives of different political parties to observe individual ballots to ensure they are counted fairly.
In Chippewa Falls, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer were made available to workers and a few chose to wear gloves and masks.
“We tried to spread out and we did social distancing as much as we practically could,” Givens said.
Lauersdorf and Riepl also portrayed social distancing during vote-counting as a significant challenge, with a live stream of ballot processing in Eau Claire showing workers often next to each other with no masks.
“We knew what we had to get done, and we just did it,” Lauersdorf said.