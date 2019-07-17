Eau Claire police Wednesday identified a woman arrested for keeping a place of prostitution after police Tuesday shut down two Eau Claire massage businesses.
Police arrested Dongmei Ling Greer, 55, for human trafficking and knowingly keeping a place of prostitution, a felony-level offense, according to a Wednesday news release from the Eau Claire Police Department. Greer was the license holder for both Lucky Massage, 1041 N. Hastings Way, and Angel Massage, 1219 Menomonie St.
Greer is expected to make an initial court appearance at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Eau Claire police also arrested two others Tuesday in connection with the investigation. Steven R. Gilbert, 61, was arrested for patronizing prostitutes, and Xinhua Xiong, 62, was arrested on an outstanding St. Croix County warrant for a prostitution charge.
A first or second offense of patronizing a prostitute in Wisconsin is a class A misdemeanor.
Gilbert is slated to make an initial court appearance at 11 a.m. Aug. 13.
For the past three months, authorities have conducted a criminal investigation into the two massage parlors, Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said Tuesday.
The central pieces of the investigation were human trafficking and the physical condition of the buildings, she said.
According to the news release:
On March 29, a community member notified the Eau Claire Police Department that employees at Angel Massage performed sex acts in exchange for money.
While surveilling the business, investigators found 223 customers used the business in an approximate one-month timeframe. During that time, investigators saw only one female customer.
Of four customers interviewed, two said an Angel Massage employee performed a sex act on them at the massage parlor in exchange for money.
Law enforcement executed search warrants Tuesday at the businesses and a private residence associated with the businesses.
Investigators believe Greer was responsible for both business' operations and directing the activities of employees.
Law enforcement found several building code violations, and people associated with the business were living at both facilities.
The city of Eau Claire has begun the process of revoking business licensing for both massage parlors.
The Health Department placarded both businesses because of their interior conditions, and the private residence because of occupancy violations.
The human trafficking investigation focused on adults, Coit said.
"We don't believe any children were involved," she said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department assisted police with the execution of the search warrants.
"Human trafficking is a multifaceted problem that victimizes millions of people worldwide every year. This is not unique to Eau Claire and can be felt by a community of any size. Our investigation into this matter is complex, ongoing and extends beyond our community," the department stated.
Several other agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Eau Claire County sheriff's office, Wisconsin Department of Justice–Division of Criminal Investigation, UW–Eau Claire Police Department, Chippewa County sheriff's office, city of Eau Claire Inspections, Eau Claire Fire Department and Eau Claire County district attorney's office.