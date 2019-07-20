Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a St. Croix County crash Friday night, according to the St. Croix County sheriff's office.
Law enforcement identified the crash victims as Thomas J. Plasch, 55, and Miriam R. Espinosa, 46, both of Oakdale, Minn., and Cody L. Cook-Terhurne, 34, of Somerset, Wis.
The sheriff's office responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway T in the town of Stanton Friday at about 7:10 p.m., according to a news release.
Cook-Terhurne, driving westbound on Highway 64 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck a 2008 Lincoln car traveling northbound on Highway T that had entered the intersection after a stop sign.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center had received a call, moments before the crash, reporting that the stop sign for northbound traffic on Highway T had been knocked down, according to the sheriff's office.
Plasch was driving the car, and Espinosa was identified as a passenger. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff's office.
Cook-Terhurne was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The sheriff's office detoured traffic for about five hours while deputies reconstructed the crash scene.
The sheriff's office "will continue this crash investigation working to verify the report concerning the stop sign, in addition to other factors that may have played a role in this incident," according to the news release.
The deaths were the sixth, seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County in 2019.
Also responding to the incident were New Richmond Police Department, New Richmond EMS, Deer Park Fire and Rescue, St. Croix County Highway Department and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Offices.