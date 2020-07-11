MENOMONIE — Three people have died in a house fire that occurred Friday night in Dunn County.
The identities haven't been released, but Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the deceased were two adult males and a child; they were declared dead at the scene. Two females in the home got out safely.
The dispatch center received a call at 10:01 of a house fire in the 6800 block of 270th Ave in Spring Brook Township, Dunn County.
Menomonie Fire & Rescue and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene. Numerous other fire services were called to the scene as well.
This fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, Bygd said.