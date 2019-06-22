As Isaac Johnson circles the room, digging deep to catch his breath and make his next move, Hendrik Boese offers encouragement from a seat 10 feet away.
The 11-year-old Johnson is sparring during a taekwondo training session on a warm Saturday morning in Eau Claire, and Boese wants to help him be at his best during this pivotal week.
"Try to stay away from the corner," Boese says from his spot on the sidelines.
This continues for a few more minutes: The 16-year-old Boese makes suggestions to the young Johnson, who adapts on the fly and lands a few kicks to his opponent's midsection. When the session is done, Boese jogs out on the floor to demonstrate a couple of ways Johnson can improve his technique.
Johnson and Boese have something in common, and it's not just their mentor-mentee dynamic. The Eau Claire students are headed to Minneapolis at the end of the month to compete at the 2019 USA Taekwondo National Championships. So is Antonio Cruz, a fellow student who took the floor to challenge Johnson shortly after Boese gave his pointers on Saturday.
The three will represent Eau Claire at one of the biggest stages taekwondo has to offer.
"I've known them since they were that size," said American Taekwondo and Fitness master instructor John McCrackin, holding his hand a few feet above the ground. "They're kind of reaching that next level. We go to the tournaments, we have a good time, but now it's kind of that next level up where you can gain some recognition."
Boese and Cruz have been in taekwondo since before they can remember, and both are now black belts. Johnson started his venture into the sport three years ago and is a blue belt.
Even with their differing journeys into the sport, their paths have all led them to Minneapolis following a drawn-out qualification process over the last several months. They all had to medal in the Minnesota state tournament in March to get a ticket to nationals, but they have competed in four tournaments since the start of the year.
"We've been training since October, so I want to see how much it will pay off," said Cruz, a DeLong Middle School student who will make his first appearance at nationals.
The tournament will feature thousands of competitors in age groups ranging from six years old to 33 and over.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing how it's run. I've never been to a tournament this size before," said Boese, a Memorial High School student who is also making his first trip to compete in nationals.
Nationals begin on June 28, and the trio is fresh off a tune-up appearance at the Summer Badger State Games to help get ready for the upcoming week. Boese won four gold medals at the Games, while Johnson brought home a gold and two bronzes.
"They're kind of reaching their peak levels as nationals is so close to us (location-wise)," McCrackin said.
One of the events Boese won a gold medal in last weekend was board breaking — which is exactly what it sounds like.
A wood plank. A hand or a foot. And, ideally, a clean cut.
Sounds tough, but for a black belt like Boese, chopping through a piece of wood with his bare hand isn't even the most difficult thing he's done.
Try breaking a brick in half instead.
"The first five tries really hurt," Boese said with a chuckle. "But it feels great once you do it. The weird thing about breaking boards or breaking bricks: People think it hurts so much, but the only thing that hurts is when you hit it and don't break it. ... But when you go through something, it just gets rid of the pressure."
But Boese will be sparring at nationals, while Cruz and Johnson will both tackle multiple events. Cruz will spar and compete in breaking, while Johnson will compete in sparring and poomsae — a set of attack-and-defend forms that the competitor tries to pull off perfectly.
Whatever they're competing in, all three feel comfortable. After all, they've been doing this a long time.
"It feels normal," said Johnson, who will attend Northstar Middle School next year. "It kind of feels like horseplay to me, like I do all the time at home. Sparring, fighting around, it just feels like a normal situation."
And they all think taekwondo can pay dividends in other sports too.
"It can really help you in other sports," Cruz said. "It gives you speed, power, agility, flexibility. ... Before I could barely raise my leg 45 degrees, and now I can make it go above my head."
That's one of the many reasons that Boese thinks everyone who's able should give taekwondo a try.
"A lot of people think 'that doesn't look like it's for me,' but you've got to give it a try," he said. "When you were four, five years old, kindergarten probably seemed like something you didn't want to do. But you probably had fun with it. Once you get in here and do it, you might find you enjoy getting more flexible, being more disciplined, things like that. It's something everyone ought to try."