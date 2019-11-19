The state Department of Health Services is investigating what it deems a “significant increase” in the number of E. coli reports across Wisconsin, including at least three recent cases in Eau Claire.
A source of the spike in a specific strain of E. coli known as 0157 has yet to be identified, and no particular region of the state appears to have been most affected, said DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt.
“As of last week, there were more than 20 patients identified with E. coli O157, giving rise to the concern that there was an outbreak,” Goodsitt said.
Three patients with the E. coli strain were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, said Dr. Larry Lutwick, an infectious diseases specialist at the facility. That represents a noticeable uptick from usual, considering he had only seen one other case since coming to Eau Claire two years ago.
The patients all reported significant abdominal pain and diarrhea without much fever, with two of them developing bloody diarrhea after two or three days, Lutwick said.
None of the Eau Claire patients displayed any evidence of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially serious complication, although DHS says one such case has been reported in Wisconsin.
All three were hospitalized and since have recovered and been released, said Lutwick, who reported the cases to an online real-time surveillance system overseen by the International Society for Infectious Diseases.
The notice Lutwick filed with the early warning system for health care workers indicates that two of the female patients stated their diet contains a lot of salads.
“It is not yet known if these cases are the same strain as found elsewhere, or even if the three Eau Claire cases are from the same source,” he said.
Lutwick advised people to consult a physician if they develop significant abdominal pain and diarrhea, especially bloody diarrhea.
Ryan Westergaard, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, said in a memo Friday that infection with E. coli 0157 can result in dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps one to eight days after exposure to the organism.
While most people recover within a week, Westergaard indicated that about 15% of children under 5 and 6% of all people infected with the strain of bacteria will go on to develop HUS, which may cause kidney failure and prolonged hospitalization.
Symptoms of HUS may include fever, abdominal pain, pale skin tone, fatigue, small unexplained bruises, decreased urination and bleeding from the nose and mouth, the memo states.
DHS is working with local public health departments to interview sick individuals to learn more about their activities, food and water sources, and food and beverages they consumed before they became sick to identify any potential common source of infection.
Eau Claire County investigated 22 cases of E. coli 0157 in 2018 and has had 20 so far this year, said Paulette Magur, communicable disease division manager at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 5,200 cases were reported last year, but the agency estimates perhaps 270,000 occurred, considering the amount of underdiagnosis.
While E. coli is not uncommon, investigators are now looking for a relationship between the recent spate of state cases, Magur said.
Such outbreaks are often associated with contaminated fruits, vegetables, meat or unpasteurized milk. E. coli 0157 burst onto the scene in the early 1980s with an outbreak from undercooked hamburgers from a fast-food chain, Lutwick said.
As a result of what DHS is treating as an outbreak, the agency is advising clinicians to maintain a high index of suspicion and low threshold for ordering stool testing.
According to DHS, people can prevent spreading E. coli O157 to others by:
• Washing hands before preparing or eating food and after using the bathroom or changing diapers. People with the strain can have the bacteria in their poop for weeks to months after they no longer have symptoms.
• Not swimming or having children share baths while they are sick.
• Staying home from work, school and daycare.