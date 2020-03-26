Two Minnesota educators and a Wisconsin school leader are the three finalists for the Eau Claire school district’s soon-to-be-open superintendent job.
The new superintendent will replace retiring Mary Ann Hardebeck.
The school district announced the following finalists Thursday morning:
• Rosalie Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine school district.
• Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district.
• Michael Johnson, assistant superintendent in the South Washington County school district, a St. Paul suburb.
The school board, which began the search in October, said 37 people applied for the superintendent position.
All three finalists currently work in districts larger than the Eau Claire district.
Before becoming chief academic officer at the Racine school district, the fifth largest district in Wisconsin, Daca was a middle school assistant principal and elementary school principal in the district, and was an assistant principal and taught middle and high school math in Florida, according to her resume. Daca is a doctoral student at Cardinal Stritch University and expects to receive her Ph.D. in August.
In Racine, Daca participated in the launch of a public Montessori elementary school, the elimination of a weighted grading system for GPA calculation and development of all-day 4K programming for several locations, according to her resume. One of the accomplishments Daca is most proud of is raising the district’s AP exam participation to over 66%, partially by covering some of the exam’s cost, and other work surrounding achievement barriers, she said Thursday.
“I feel like (Eau Claire) is very similar to Racine as far as the work they’re doing,” Daca told the Leader-Telegram. “Eau Claire is in a good position academically, and I’d like to contribute to that and help make them even better.”
Hillstrom has worked as director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district, which has about 21,000 students, since 2015. Before then he served as assistant director in the St. Paul Public Schools’ office of teaching and learning, and as the Indian Education Specialist in the Robbinsdale (Minn.) school district, according to his resume. Hillstrom holds a doctor of education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
In Osseo, Minn., Hillstrom said he is most proud of his work and collaboration with the district’s COVID-19 response team, and his time leading the district’s cultural response and pedagogy work. He directly supervised English learner and American Indian Education programs, managed an over $5 million budget and worked on an enrollment capacity management advisory committee, according to his resume.
“I was impressed by the (Eau Claire) district as whole, its commitment to its students and teachers was reflected in its practices,” Hillstrom said Thursday. “As a Twin Cities person, I’ve spent much, much time in the community as a getaway … the overall culture and climate has really resonated with who we are as a family, and we see our values reflected in the community.”
Michael Johnson, who has been assistant superintendent at the South Washington County school district — a Twin Cities metro district with 18,900 students — since 2014. Before then he was a principal, assistant principal and director of academic services at the River Falls school district. He also taught English at Memorial High School in Eau Claire, as well as middle and high schools in Fall Creek, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls, according to his resume.
Johnson is a doctoral student at Bethel University, and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Eau Claire. At South Washington County, he was responsible for staffing, budget and educational oversight for eight secondary schools and supervised nine principals, according to his resume.
Johnson did not immediately return a phone call left at his office Thursday.
The Eau Claire school board will interview the finalists virtually, rather than hold traditional in-person interviews, and will release details soon, according to the school district.
The board expects to make a decision on the new superintendent by late April. The superintendent will start on or before July 1; Hardebeck’s contract ends June 30.
Hardebeck’s 2018 salary was $181,588, according to district budget documents. Hardebeck was paid $175,000 yearly since she was first hired to lead the district in 2012, and she received the roughly $6,600 pay raise in 2017 when the board approved a two-year contract extension, according to budget documents and Leader-Telegram records.
The new superintendent will begin in the position just months before a possible spring 2021 referendum. The school board in future months will also consider if a referendum could alleviate overcrowding at south side elementary schools, as well as repair projects at several schools.
The Eau Claire district is searching for a leader for its roughly 11,500 students and 20 schools at the same time as several other large Wisconsin school districts, including La Crosse, Green Bay and Madison.
The Altoona school district is also searching for a new superintendent, and hope to have a new leader in place by July 1, interim superintendent Ron Walsh said in February.
More information about the finalists and search process can be found at ecasd.us.