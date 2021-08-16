EAU CLAIRE — Three attorneys have applied to be named the next top prosecutor in Eau Claire County.
Peter Rindal, Eau Claire County’s current deputy district attorney, Tiffany Winter, an assistant district attorney working in the same office, and Edward Minser, an assistant district attorney in neighboring Chippewa County, are seeking the job, according to application materials released by Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
Rindal, 38, has prosecuted cases in Eau Claire County for about eight years — initially as a assistant district attorney but then rising up to the second-in-command deputy district attorney in February 2015. His first job out of law school was as an assistant district attorney in Monroe County, working there from late 2009 to Oct. 2012. Between the two stints as prosecutor, Rindal spent a year as a general practice associate at law firm Weld, Riley, Prenn & Ricci in Eau Claire.
Minser, 35, has worked in the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office since October 2019. Prior to that he spent four years as an assistant district attorney in St. Croix County. And before that he was an assistant district attorney in La Crosse County from May 2012 to August 2015.
Of the three candidates, Winter, 40, has the least time as a local prosecutor but she’s the only one of them who has served as an assistant attorney general. She worked in that capacity at the Wisconsin Department of Justice from March 2013 to March 2020, spending most of that time representing the state in felony appeal cases. For the last 10 months she worked there, Winter worked on civil commitment cases for offenders deemed “sexually violent persons.”
In March 2020, she joined the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney where she’s specialized in cases involving child victims.
The candidate selected by Evers will serve until January 2025 when the winner of the November 2024 election for district attorney will take office.
Evers requested applicants for the position in mid-July following District Attorney Gary King’s announcement that he would be resigning.
King, who spent more than eight years as Eau Claire County district attorney, named Friday as his final day in office.
When King informed the governor in July that he would be resigning, it put an end to an investigation into allegations against the district attorney for workplace sexual harassment and being intoxicated in court.