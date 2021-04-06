EAU CLAIRE — All three incumbents won seats on the Eau Claire school board on Tuesday, beating out a challenger to take the three open seats.
Erica Zerr, Joshua Clements and Marquell Johnson, all of whom have served on the school board for a year, were reelected.
Challenger Kathleen Kivlin came in fourth.
Zerr, an Eau Claire teacher at Saint Edward’s Montessori School, got 7,174 votes across Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties, according to unofficial election results. (The Eau Claire school district encompasses small parts of Dunn and Chippewa counties.)
Clements, Altoona’s city planner, and Johnson, a UW-Eau Claire kinesiology professor, followed with 7,095 and 6,928 votes, respectively.
Kivlin, a retired nurse and former director of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire, garnered 5,864 votes, according to unofficial results.
Johnson, Zerr and Clements were first appointed to the school board in 2020.
Two of the school board’s three open seats are three-year terms, running April 2021 to April 2024. The last open seat is a one-year term, running April 2021 to April 2022.
If unofficial voting results from all three counties are confirmed, Zerr and Clements will get the three-year terms, and Johnson, the candidate with the third highest number of votes, will get the one-year term seat.
Members of the seven-person Eau Claire school board serve three-year terms.