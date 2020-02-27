Early Saturday mornings are a blessing after a long week of working even longer hours.
Saturday morning is a time to sleep in a little later than normal, if 6:30 a.m. can really be thought of as “sleeping in.” The dog still has to go out at 5 a.m., that doesn’t change. But after, rather than setting off for the office, one can settle back into bed for an hour or so. If not bed, then that favorite comfortable chair in the living room is a good option.
And that is where I had settled down, a hot cup of coffee in hand, watching the morning wake-up from the picture window. Reruns of “Gunsmoke” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” are great, but you can only watch TV for so long. On this morning, I chose to observe a little bit of front yard nature while sipping my coffee.
And I was rewarded. An old friend stopped by.
She is actually the granddaughter of an old friend, I suppose. I watched the young whitetail doe take her first wobbly, unsure steps when she was born. Her mother, nicknamed “Itchy” because of her constant grooming, stood nervously in the brush. And not far away, much more comfortable with us being around the baby, was her grandma, affectionately known merely as “Mama.”
It was great to see the young doe, now grown, wandering across the yard. I hadn’t seen her for awhile, and was hoping that the winter had been kind to her. It was; she looked healthy. But it was to “Mama” that my mind wandered as I watched the little doe disappear into the pines. Mama is the old friend I mentioned, and she has been missed this winter.
I got up and poured a fresh cup of coffee, poking my head outside as sunlight began to spread across the snow-packed landscape. The smell of distant wood smoke drifted on the air, and chickadees and nuthatches flitted about grabbing seeds from the bird feeder. In a few hours warmer temperatures would let me remove some melting snow from the roof to reduce the weight — good exercise, I suppose, though not a favorite task. But right at that moment, my thoughts drifted back to Mama.
She had come into our lives several years earlier as a young doe, part of a small herd that hung out in the Yellow River bottoms and wandered into the yard to munch on birdseed. She was, I imagine, the fawn of one of the herd does.
Her father, I believe, was the buck that a neighbor described as a “huge 10-pointer” hanging out under our apple tree and walking down our driveway.
“What?!” I said when I was told about the big buck the neighbor kept seeing early in the morning as he went to work. I had never seen him, though I suspected there must be a buck nearby, as many of the area does kept producing fawns. Weeks later I finally did catch a glimpse, and he was impressive. It was the only time I saw him, and to my knowledge nobody ever got him during hunting season.
I think he did pass on his genes, however, and as she grew up, Mama became the leader of the herd. There was no doubt who was in charge. You can tell by body language, reactions of the other deer. And as the years passed, season after season, she would introduce us to her new spring fawn, sometimes twins. She seemed to trust us, and we never gave her a reason not to. It became an annual spring tradition we looked forward to, Mama followed by a tiny, spotted little one anxious for some milk.
Seasons came and went, various deer came and went as well. The one constant was always Mama. She might disappear for a few weeks here and there, but she always returned.
Then one day, tragedy. A few deer came running across the yard, and behind them came Mama. I could tell she was limping, and as she got closer it became apparent she had suffered a terrible accident. A collision with a vehicle, a devastating fall, something. Her back right leg was gone, a long bone sticking out.
In coming weeks, the bone disappeared and she developed a stump as it healed over. Amazingly, she did not seem to be in distress, but thriving. She walked with a kind of slinking motion, and on the occasions I saw her run it was impossible to notice any difference in her speed or jumping ability from the other deer. I was awed at how tough these “frail” deer can be.
She continued to be a frequent, trusting visitor, and I developed something of a bond with her, even tossing her half an apple or a slice of bread from time to time. She never became a pet, but it was easy to see Mama never felt threatened.
And year after year she kept producing fawns without fail. We wondered how in the world she and the buck could possibly “hook up” without him knocking her over. Somehow they found a way, and the babies kept coming. She produced many offspring after her accident.
She was, by then, the undisputed queen of the forest, the ruler of the herd. Even the occasional young buck that wandered in didn’t mess with Mama for fear of receiving a hard kick that would send fur flying.
Mama became something of a neighborhood celebrity. Everybody seemed to know the 3-legged doe as she wandered the landscape. One neighbor, Kurt Kunkel, watched her wander past him as he sat on his deer hunting stand.
He told me about the odd doe with three legs, and wondered out loud if he should harvest her because of her condition.
“No!” I said quickly. “I’ve been watching her for years. She does OK. And she is one heck of a fawn producer.”
From then on, for several years, Kurt became part of the area “Mama Fan Club,” and watched her slink through his swampland hunting spot often.
Mama must have been around 10 years old when she brought a new fawn into the yard. This time it was different. As the season progressed, it was clear that she was having more trouble moving, and the baby was taking a toll on her. She was thinner, moved a bit slower, and it seemed for the first time that the missing leg was a handicap.
Mama began to hang around the house almost all of the time, even when a construction company came in to do some work. As they hammered and sawed, making all kinds of noise, here came Mama, wandering up into the yard matter-of-factly.
“That’s our yard ornament,” Winona told the builders, as they laughed.
As summer melted away, Mama became more and more of a fixture in the yard, seldom venturing very far. She would often spend warm summer days bedded down under a shade tree, usually bringing a few other deer in with her. I’d toss her a couple slices of bread, and when I didn’t she would limp up to the house to remind me. That is where she discovered Winona’s flowers — which mysteriously disappeared a few days later.
Injury or no injury, Mama was getting old. Life in the wild is tough, made tougher when missing a leg and raising a fawn. She got thinner and slower, and I worried about her should she decide to cross Highway 70 for some reason. She would not outrun a Dodge Ram. I frequently drove up and down the road to check, hoping I wouldn’t find her some morning, and I never did. I’d also get a bad feeling ever time I would hear coyotes howling nearby. Could she outrun them?
Still, Mama was a wild deer. I could offer a little food under the bird feeder and a shade tree in the summer, but as I said, she was not a pet and was not treated as one. She was more like an aging friend.
Each September around the time of the rut, she and the rest of the deer would disappear, sometimes for many weeks, only to return sometime in November after the deer hunting season. I’d rejoice each time she came back, knowing she made it through the hunt.
That November, however, she didn’t come back. Others from the small herd showed up, including a pregnant Itchy, who would the next spring deliver the little lady who set off this entire journey down memory lane with her appearance and journey across the lawn. But no Mama.
As December came and went without her return, I knew that she would not be coming back. I didn’t know her fate, but was almost relieved she would not have to endure another tough northern winter.
Months later, we did learn what happened to Mama. She had not been hit by a car, she had not been run down by coyotes. Mercifully, she had apparently laid down one night, never waking up. One of the neighbors had found her. It was maybe the best possible ending for the old three-legged doe.
I found myself admiring that deer and her strength, the dedication she had to her fawns. What a fighter. What a survivor. What a life she led, and what a lot she added to our lives. Our lives were blessed by encountering that three-legged doe we called Mama.
