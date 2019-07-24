CHIPPEWA FALLS — Three more female inmates in the Chippewa County Jail have been apprehended with meth, bringing the total to five women caught in a recent sweep.
Charges filed Wednesday identified the ringleader who was reportedly smuggling the drugs into the building.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said his department is doing what it can to curb the supply of the drugs into the jail.
“Cavity searches are limited unless you have probable cause,” Kowalczyk said. “We are doing our best. We do random drug screenings. Our jailers are trained and look for signs of it. But if there is a will, there is a way, and we’re doing our best to stop that way.”
On Wednesday, charges were filed against Tawny A. Anderson, 36, of 802 Fox Road, Cornell, and Michelle M. Twilley, 38, of Tomahawk. Anderson was charged with possessing meth with the intent to deliver, delivering illegal articles to inmates and violating county institution laws. Twilley was charged with possessing meth, violating county institution laws and bail jumping.
On Tuesday, Kayanna H. Ruzicka, 20, formerly of Chippewa Falls but now having a Colorado Springs, Colo., address, was charged in Chippewa County Court with possessing meth and violating county institution laws. Bridget Miles, 25, of Bloomer also was charged earlier this month.
Court records also identify a fifth woman, 26-year-old Samantha Niederhauser, who tested positive for the presence of meth. Niederhauser is in the jail on charges of burglary to a building; she hasn’t been charged yet in this incident.
According to the criminal complaint, two female inmates informed jailers there was meth being circulated in the jail. One inmate said Anderson was “trying to sell the drugs to get money to post her bail.”
Several women were required to submit urine samples, and others were strip searched to look for drugs. Drugs were found in baggies inside feminine hygiene products.
Drugs were found on Twilley during the strip search. Twilley informed the jailers that Anderson brought them into the jail, smuggled inside her clothing, in early July.
During the searches, jailers found Anderson had 15 grams of meth, Twilley had 1.2 grams, Ruzicka had .5 gram and Miles had .1 gram.
Anderson will return to court Aug. 20 and Twilley will appear Aug. 27.