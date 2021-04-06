EAU CLAIRE — Three newcomers, Mark Hillman, Angela Skillings and Karl Palmer, won seats Tuesday on the Menomonie school board.
They beat out two incumbents and another challenger for the three open seats on the board, according to unofficial results.
Incumbents Penny Burstad and Jim Swanson came in fourth and sixth, respectively. Challenger Donna Thibado came in fifth.
Hillman took the lead with 2,119 votes, according to unofficial election returns from Dunn and St. Croix counties Tuesday evening.
Skillings, a human resources professional, and Palmer, a Menomonie registered nurse, followed with 1,996 and 1,993 votes, respectively.
Burstad, a Colfax insurance agency owner, has served on the board since 2016.
Swanson, of Menomonie, a writer and retired teacher, has been on the board since 2015.
Swanson was censured by his colleagues in August for using profanities and yelling while disagreeing with schools Superintendent Joe Zydowsky during a meeting. In that meeting, Swanson cited a 6-foot social distancing guideline widely cited by public health officials for reducing the spread of COVID-19 while Zydowsky insisted on a 4-foot policy in the district’s plan for reopening Menomonie schools in autumn.
The Menomonie school district encompasses a small portion of St. Croix County.
Members of the nine-person Menomonie school board serve three-year terms.