Dan Hardy

Hardy

EAU CLAIRE — Three Republicans are competing to fill the seat for the state’s 23rd Senate District being left open by the departure of Kathy Bernier.

Current state Rep. Jesse James of Altoona, longtime Republican Party official Brian Westrate from Fall Creek and a political newcomer from Chippewa Falls, Sandra Scholz, are competing in the Aug. 9 primary.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter