EAU CLAIRE — A week remains for those interested in appearing on April ballots for local offices, including Eau Claire City Council races where newcomers will be elected.
Three council incumbents, including the current vice president, have formally declared they will not be seeking another term.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle, who has been on the council for just over nine years and has been vice president since 2019, is one of the incumbents to file for noncandidacy.
Fellow current council members David Klinkhammer and John Lor also notified the city they won’t run again.
Lor and Klinkhammer were both elected to their current at-large seats in April 2019. While Lor just served one term on council, Klinkhammer had previously been in a district seat for 11 years until a loss in the April 2018 election.
All five of the council’s regular at-large seats will be on the April 5 ballot.
Incumbents Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones have already filed declarations of candidacy signaling they will run again. Newcomer Joshua Miller, who has served six years on Eau Claire’s Waterways and Parks Commission, announced he will run for a council seat.
Those interested in running for at-large council seats have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to submit nomination papers to appear on April 5 ballots. One requirement of running in the city election is collecting 100 to 200 signatures of city residents to get your name on the ballot.
Contact your municipal clerk or go online to elections.wi.gov for more information on forms needed to run for various local government positions up for election in spring.
County seats contested
Most of the 29 Eau Claire County Board supervisor seats are shaping up to be competitive in spring.
There were 16 districts with more than one person declaring candidacy as of Monday afternoon, though not all of them had returned all the forms yet to appear on the ballot.
Districts with multiple candidates who have filed at least some of the paperwork necessary to appear on ballots (incumbents are identified by (i) alongside their names):
District 1: Courtney Kneifl, Todd Meyer.
District 2: Mary Catherine Partlow, Amanda Babb, Brent Knutson.
District 3: Joe Knight (i), Gary Mizer.
District 5: Carl Anton (i), Larry Hoekstra.
District 8: Kevin Stelljes (i), Cory Sisk.
District 9: Donald Mowry (i), Thomas Mastin, Allen Myren.
District 10: Nancy Coffey (i), Dori Pulse.
District 11: Nathan Otto (i), Rory Schutte.
District 12: David Lehmkuhl, Brett Geboy.
District 15: Nick Smiar (i), Gabriel Schlieve.
District 17: Thomas Vue, Mary Sommerfeld.
District 18: James Dunning (i), Matthew Lehner, Robert Amelse.
District 19: Gerald “Jerry” Wilkie (i), Kathleen Kivlin.
District 24: Heather DeLuka (i), Lewis Titus.
District 25: Jodi Lepsch, Brian Bauer.
District 27: Trudy Grill, Kyle M. Johnson.
Seven incumbents have filed for noncandidacy, including a supervisor who has served on the County Board for 38 years.
Colleen Bates, who represents District 12 and serves as the board’s first vice chair, is not seeking re-election. Her long tenure on the County Board as well as service in the Wisconsin Counties Association earned Bates the “Friend in County Government” award from the association in September.
Other supervisors opting not to run again are Gary Gibson, Sandra McKinney, Chris Hambuch-Boyle, Martha Nieman, Melissa Janssen and Zoe Roberts.
Altoona incumbents unchallenged
Altoona’s mayor and three council members up for election in April did not have challengers as of Monday.
Mayor Brendan Pratt is running for re-election in spring, as are council members Dale Stuber (District 1), Timothy Lima (District 2) and Maria Guzman (District 3).
Few running for judge seats
Several circuit court judge seats in west-central Wisconsin are up for election in spring, but have drawn few candidates so far.
With a week remaining to submit papers to appear on the April 5 ballot, there was only one candidate that has so far declared a run for each judicial seat.
In Eau Claire County, incumbent John Manydeeds is the only one who has declared a run for the Branch 1 seat he currently occupies. And for the newly created Branch 6 judge spot, only Eau Claire attorney Beverly Wickstrom has filed paperwork to appear on ballots.
Barron County Judge James Babler, Pierce County Judge Elizabeth Rohl and St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman have all filed for another term in their seats.
In Rusk County, incumbent Judge Steven P. Anderson is not running for re-election. Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna of Ladysmith is the only person that has filed to run for that open judge’s seat so far.