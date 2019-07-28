Tickets to the 20th annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival are now available.
This year the book festival will be Oct. 21–27 and will feature 18 authors and more than 20 events.
Many of the events below are free to attend, but tickets are still required for entrance. Below is information on ticketed event dates, price of admission and details on what to expect at each program. These events are just some of what the festival will offer this year.
For more details on each program and to buy tickets, visit cvbookfest.org/tickets.
To view the entire festival schedule, visit cvbookfest.org/schedule.
• John Hildebrand, “Long Way Round: Through the Heartland by River,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free.
Hildebrand’s book, “Long Way Round: Through the Heartland by River,” is debuting at the festival. The program will combine photographs, discussion and short excerpts from the book as Hildebrand shares the sense of wonder and belonging he discovered through his travels.
• Adam Regn Arvidson, “Dine With the Author: Wild and Rare,” noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Chippewa Valley Museum. Tickets for the noon lunch are $15. The program itself starts at 12:30 p.m. and is free, but space is limited.
During this interactive discussion and reading about endangered plants and animals in the Upper Midwest, you will learn which species are endangered, the history of their conservation and protection in this country, and what you can do to help these fellow inhabitants of our beautiful planet.
• Kim Brooks, “Small Animals: Parenting in the Age of Fear,” 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Free.
Building on her own harrowing experiences, Brooks will reveal how expectations of parents have changed over the course of a single generation, and how these expectations — fueled by fear rather than reality — pressure mothers to report one another.
• “An Evening with the Authors Featuring B.J. Hollars: Things That Go Bump When You Write: On Monsters, Martians, and the Search for the Truth in the Strange,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Forage at Banbury Place, 930 Galloway St., Building 13, Suite 212. Tickets cost $35 and include a fall buffet by Forage’s chef Michelle Thiede.
Meet some of the book festival authors from 5:30 to 7 p.m., enjoy the buffet and listen to remarks and introductions at 7 p.m., and at 7:15 p.m. Hollars will present “Things That Go Bump When You Write.” By confronting monsters, Martians and a cabinet of curiosities worth of strange phenomena in our own backyards, Hollars challenges readers to look beyond their presumptions and acknowledge that just because something is weird doesn’t mean it’s wrong.
• ecWIT (Eau Claire Women in Theater), “A Verbal Feast of the Fest,” served by ecWIT, 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Free.
The ecWIT women are back by popular demand for a reader’s theater performance of adapted excerpts from a sampling of this year’s festival authors.
• Rebecca Makkai, “The Great Believers: Where Fiction Meets History,” 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tickets cost $10.
In this talk, Makkai will read from “The Great Believers,” a 2019 Pulitzer Prize for fiction finalist, and discuss its origins, stemming from her own experience growing up as a Chicagoan child during the 1980s AIDS epidemic. Makkai weaves a fictional story about those directly affected by the epidemic and the lasting impact on their present day families, even those living in Paris.
• Beth Dooley, “A Meal and Conversation: Cooking My Way Home,” 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Forage. Tickets cost $20 with a cash bar.
The first 30 minutes attendees can meet with Dooley and enjoy wine from Forage’s cash bar. At 4:30 p.m., enjoy a sampling of the author’s locally sourced recipes, served family style by Forage’s chef Michelle Thiede.
Learn about Dooley’s current research focused on perennial plants, cover crops, woody agriculture and artisan grains. She will impart an understanding of and appreciation for the New Agricultural Land Ethic.