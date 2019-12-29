Fisherman Jacob Schoettle of Eau Claire walks Sunday across the wet ice of Half Moon Lake. After overnight rains and temperatures well into the 40s, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Eau Claire County from 6 a.m. today to midnight. The Weather Service includes in the warning Barron, Rusk, Dunn and Chippewa counties. Travel could be very difficult, the warning states, with hazardous conditions affecting the morning and evening commutes. Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches plus a light glaze of ice are expected. However, conditions are expected to improve on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Weather Service is predicting a high of 25 degrees and a low of 10 on Tuesday and a high of 35 and a low of 28 Wednesday, with conditions ranging from cloudy to partly cloudy. For more weather information see Page 8B.